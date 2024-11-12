Group Enroll Expands Group Benefits Offering with Insurance Products Underwritten By Wawanesa

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Group Enroll, a tech-enabled group benefits provider in Canada, is proud to announce its expanded group benefits offering with new insurance products underwritten by Wawanesa. In addition to the six plans underwritten by GreenShield Canada, Group Enroll now offers additional coverages including life, short term disability, long term disability, and critical illness insurance. These enhancements provide Canadian businesses with more comprehensive and flexible options to meet their employees' needs.

“Wawanesa is proud to partner with Group Enroll to be a participant carrier on their digital platform. We’re continually working to make things easier for our brokers and members, and we’re confident this solution will provide them with seamless access to our unique Group Benefits Programs.”

- Scott Knight, Vice President of Group Benefits Distribution, Wawanesa Life

All additional coverages are available to new clients and can be seamlessly integrated into existing plans. Leveraging Group Enroll's proprietary online enrollment technology, these additional products can be enrolled in quickly and efficiently, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both employers and employees.

"In today's competitive market, it's crucial to offer a wide range of benefits that cater to diverse employee needs," said David Solomonov, President & CEO of Group Enroll. "By partnering with Wawanesa, we're able to enhance our product offerings and provide our clients with even more robust coverage options. Our online enrollment technology ensures that these new coverages are as easy to access and manage as our existing plans."

About Group Enroll

Group Enroll is wholly owned and operated by Alliance Income Services Corp, located in Vaughan, Ontario, a Canada-wide licensed brokerage. Group Enroll offers group benefits insurance services and technology solutions to Canadian insurance agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and clients. Group Enroll delivers exceptional service, building long-term partnerships based on trust, integrity, and mutual success.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.