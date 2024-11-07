Foresight Sports Launches Custom-Designed QuadMAX in Partnership with Volition America

Together, Foresight Sports and Volition America have created a custom edition of the QuadMAX launch monitor, paying tribute to U.S. military veterans and embodying the spirit of giving back. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresight Sports, a Revelyst brand and the leader in premium optical launch monitor and golf simulation technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Volition America, a movement dedicated to celebrating American patriotism through innovative apparel and accessories. Together, Foresight Sports and Volition America have created a custom edition of the QuadMAX launch monitor, paying tribute to U.S. military veterans and embodying the spirit of giving back. This collaboration is a testament to both companies’ shared values of excellence, patriotism, and unity.

The Foresight Sports x Volition America QuadMAX Launch Monitor Collaboration will be available starting Nov.11 at Foresightsports.com/Volition for $19,999 MSRP. As a special Veterans Day offer, consumers purchasing during the first week of sale will receive a complimentary Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot Pack laser rangefinder.

“Inspired by the service of our military family members and employees, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Volition America on a meaningful edition of our QuadMAX launch monitor,” said Scott Werbelow, co-president of Foresight Sports and general manager of Bushnell Golf. “Working with brands like Volition America allows us to give back to the military community while offering golfers innovative technology they can use proudly.”

The Volition America edition of the QuadMAX boasts a custom paint scheme, the Volition America logo, an American flag, and the number 13, which symbolizes the flag-folding ceremony honoring our nation’s heroes. Alongside its advanced data capabilities, this exclusive package includes a custom sling bag, access to more than 27 simulated golf courses — including the American Dunes Golf Club (the birthplace of Folds of Honor) and The Patriot Golf Club (the home of Folds of Honor) — and a range of hardware accessories.

With roots near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Foresight Sports has a longstanding commitment to employ and support veterans and military causes. This partnership with Volition America is an extension of that dedication. A portion of the proceeds from each QuadMAX sold will be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation, providing scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American heroes.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership,” said John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America. “At Volition America, we believe in bringing people together across our country in a positive way, and what better way to do that than through the game of golf? It’s a sport that unites us, and this partnership allows us to offer golfers a product that not only enhances their game but also supports the American heroes who make our freedom possible.”

For more information on Foresight Sports' launch monitors, golf simulators, and the Volition America partnership, visit www.foresightsports.com/volition

About Foresight Sports

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About Volition America

Volition America is leading a movement of proud patriotism, empowering Americans to understand the value of choice, not just on special holidays, but throughout the calendar year. In collaboration with leading active-lifestyle brands, Volition America is growing its product offering, as it builds a community of loyal, like-minded followers, while leading a movement to unite Americans through our shared patriotic values. Volition America has a commitment to supporting the children of fallen American heroes, by donating a percentage of all proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation. For more information, please visit www.volitionamerica.com or contact marlonlewinter@gmail.com