The National Transportation Safety Board Chooses Box for Intelligent Content Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) selected Box as its cloud platform for their new Digital Content Delivery Platform project. Box will serve as the intelligent content layer for NTSB.gov, allowing NTSB investigators to collect documents, audio and video files related to investigations in the field and share with citizens across the country.

NTSB is an independent U.S. government investigative agency responsible for civil transportation accident investigation. The NTSB is also in charge of investigating cases of hazardous materials releases that occur during transportation.

To fulfill its mission, NTSB leadership is re-thinking how the organization and its systems and data are designed for a digital-first agency. By using Box, NTSB can:

Move from cumbersome legacy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) tools to a cloud-based technology platform that can scale and support its reporting on NTSB.gov for citizens looking to find and access reports related to investigations;

Easily and seamlessly allow investigators to upload and manage documents, and audio and video files to a library of reports;

Build and maintain data security around the critical information within the portal;

Leverage Box Hubs and Box AI to help organize information and enable advanced searching capabilities within the portal.

“NTSB is leading the way on how government agencies are leveraging modern technology to better engage with citizens, cut costs and improve mission outcomes,” said Wyn Elder, Global Managing Director for Public Sector at Box. “NTSB’s incredibly important mission, powered by its cloud strategy in partnership with companies like Box, is poised to help the agency bring agility to mission delivery, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data. We look forward to continuing to work closely with NTSB on its intelligent content management journey.”

Box is ‘In Process’ for FedRAMP High Authorization

Box has officially received its "In Process" designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Program Management Office (PMO). Box received this designation after successfully completing a FedRAMP High Audit and receiving a ‘Recommend’ decision as well as receiving an Agency Authorization at the High Impact level. The FedRAMP High authorization is a rigorous attestation that includes over 400 security controls, making it one of the highest security standards for cloud service providers. This designation serves as a formal notice that Box is dedicated to obtaining a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) within the next 12 months.

“We’re incredibly excited to reach this milestone with the FedRAMP PMO,” said Tom Cowles, Chief Compliance Officer for Box. “FedRAMP plays a vital role in ensuring consistency and evaluating and monitoring the security of government cloud services. It provides standardized approaches to security and risk assessment while promoting secure cloud adoption across federal agencies. By pursuing this certification, we are not only reinforcing our dedication to meeting strict security requirements for our federal customers but also enhancing overall security for all organizations using Box.”

Box is already Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorized and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, NTSB joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

For more information about our progress or for any questions regarding our FedRAMP designation or secure cloud offerings, please don't hesitate to contact us here. To learn more about Box for government, please visit: https://www.box.com/industries/government-federal.

To hear how innovative companies across industries are transforming their business with intelligent content management, register for BoxWorks taking place on November 12.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Intelligent Content Management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.