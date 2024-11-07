Veolia Awarded Operations and Maintenance Contract for the City of Toronto’s Dufferin Anaerobic Digestion Facility

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veolia announced today that it has been awarded a contract to assume operations and maintenance of the City of Toronto’s Dufferin organics processing facility. Since 2014, Veolia has also operated and maintained Toronto’s other anaerobic digestion facility at Disco Road, and now will have responsibility for operating and maintaining Dufferin as well.

These facilities use pre-processing and anaerobic digestion technology to break down organic material such as residential source-separated food waste. The waste is used to produce digester solids which are used to create high quality compost and biogas. The city then turns the compost and biogas into renewable natural gas to help fuel its fleet and heat its buildings, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 22,000 tonnes per year.

While the Disco Road facility has a capacity to manage up to 75,000 tonnes of organic waste per year, the Dufferin facility is designed to convert as much as 55,000 tonnes of organic waste into energy annually – waste that would otherwise pose a risk of increasing greenhouse gas emissions if left in a landfill.

“Veolia Canada is proud to continue collaborating with the City of Toronto on a shared vision for addressing the environmental challenge of managing organic waste safely and sustainably,” said Veolia Canada CEO and Country Director Denis Chesseron. “Our resources and expertise in managing anaerobic digestion operations are driven by Veolia’s GreenUp strategy for growth and sustainability, ensuring a cleaner world for future generations.”

In addition to the City of Toronto's anaerobic digestion facilities, Veolia Canada operates the City of Edmonton's anaerobic digestion facility and the City of Montreal's in-vessel composting operation. Veolia is also in the process of commissioning a new anaerobic digestion facility for the City of Montreal.

The United Nations and other global organizations have recognized emissions from food and other organic wastes as a leading contributor to unacceptable levels of greenhouse gases in the environment. Over the past decade, the City of Toronto has emerged as a global leader in using innovative technologies and solutions for addressing this challenge, investing in state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion facilities.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country’s largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.