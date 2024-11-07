Bruce Buffer Partners with Black Rifle Coffee Company to Auction Tailor-Made Suit in Support of Special Operations Warriors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRCC,” “the Company”), a veteran-founded premium lifestyle brand and coffee company supporting the service community, and UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, have joined forces to salute military service by raising funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) through the non-profit's first-ever specialty memorabilia auction.

During the highly anticipated UFC® 309: JONES vs. MIOCIC, taking place Saturday, November 16, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, legendary Octagon® announcer and sartorial icon Bruce Buffer will don a jacket designed by King & Bay Custom Clothing Inc. to honor veterans in every generation. The special silk jacquard jacket features hand-picked tiger striped camouflage to commemorate the Vietnam War, custom bullethead-stamped buttons, and an interior lining dedicated to honoring every generation of American warfighters.

Following the fight, the specialty suit will be available at auction with proceeds benefitting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation’s Children with Disabilities Program. Beginning Saturday, November 16 at 12:05 a.m. EST and concluding Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 p.m. EST, fans and collectors will have the opportunity to own a piece of UFC history and support some of America’s most dedicated warriors and their families. Bids may be placed on the RallyUp Auction Page at https://go.rallyup.com/buffer-suit/Campaign/Details.

“Our mission is at the center of everything we do at Black Rifle Coffee Company,” said Black Rifle Coffee Company Co-founder Mat Best, “and teaming up with UFC to honor vets and support a great organization like the Special Operations Warrior Foundation is a no-brainer for us. Bruce Buffer has put so much of himself into supporting service members and veterans, and he's been just incredible to work with. We’re excited to see the suit in the Octagon, and we’re even more excited to see it at auction supporting the work SOWF does to make sure some incredible kids get the education they need and deserve.”

“This is more than just a suit,” said UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer. “This is a way to bring massive awareness to the men and women who’ve served this country. It reminds us of the freedoms that we often take for granted. I’m proud to wear it, and I’m proud to support the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.”

"We are incredibly grateful to Black Rifle Coffee Company and Bruce Buffer for their unwavering support of our mission," said Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher, President and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. "Their generosity through this unique auction and donation will make a profound difference in the lives of SOWF students with disabilities, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive. It’s partnerships like these that enable us to honor the sacrifice of Special Operations and Medal of Honor families and provide lasting support to those who need it most.”

Black Rifle Coffee Company has also announced a direct donation of $250,000 to advance SOWF’s mission of ensuring that children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, children of deceased spouses of Special Operations Personnel, and children of all Medal of Honor Recipients receive a great education.

About the Special Operations Warrior Foundation

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation’s enduring promise to America’s Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps Special Operations Personnel is to honor the fallen, and all Medal of Honor Recipients, providing “Cradle to Career” education funding, access to our college to career transitions program, and a commitment to cover educational costs for the surviving children of Special Operations Personnel whose spouses perish while the Special Operator is actively serving. SOWF also provides immediate financial grants to severely combat-wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Personnel who require hospitalization. Learn more by visiting SpecialOps.org.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries and territories. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded lifestyle brand and coffee company serving premium coffee and other beverages to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

