Last Mile Production, LLC Adopts B4ECarbon to Enhance Emissions Management and Optimize Environmental Reporting in its West Texas Operations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockchain for Energy (B4E), in collaboration with Enovate AI, is excited to announce that Last Mile Production, LLC, an innovative oil & gas company in West Texas, has adopted B4ECarbon™. B4ECarbon is the leading emissions management solution to streamline emissions tracking and reduce the environmental impact of operations. This strategic alliance marks a key milestone in B4ECarbon’s mission to provide transparent, trusted solutions, for emissions management and environmental reporting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Last Mile Production, LLC as an important collaborator,” said Rebecca Hofmann, CEO of Blockchain for Energy. “This adoption of B4ECarbon underscores the need for advanced emissions management solutions in the energy industry. With better data validation and transparency, we’re providing energy companies like Last Mile with tools to address the challenges of today’s regulatory and sustainability demands.”

By using B4ECarbon, Last Mile Production, LLC will enhance its environmental reporting to meet the highest global sustainability standards. The platform integrates AI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies to offer detailed data collection, automated regulatory reporting, and forecasting, allowing Last Mile Production, LLC to reduce operational inefficiencies, cut costs, and lower emissions.

“We are excited about the potential of B4ECarbon to help us reduce emissions and enhance the accuracy of our environmental reporting,” said Zach Wagner, Owner of Last Mile. “The solution enables us to generate verifiable carbon credits, opening new revenue opportunities while advancing our commitment to sustainable operations. Change doesn’t mean we move away from oil and gas, it means we, the operators, become better stewards and manage resources more effectively.”

Contributing to sustainability through carbon credit generation

A standout benefit of B4ECarbon is its ability to help Last Mile Production, LLC participate in the voluntary carbon market. The company will generate verifiable carbon credits through the B4ECarbon solution, contributing to global sustainability efforts and unlocking new revenue streams. These verified, auditable, carbon credits are valuable assets in today’s market, allowing companies to offset emissions while addressing growing decarbonization expectations.

The solution also offers enhanced digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV), ensuring emissions data is accurate and secure. Oil and gas operators can track emissions across all operations, from extraction to distribution, while maintaining transparency for stakeholders and regulators.

Managing and meeting emissions reduction targets

As pressure mounts to meet emissions reduction targets, B4ECarbon simplifies compliance with state and regional decarbonization goals. It provides detailed, verified, emissions data on a secure distributed ledger, making audits and reporting more transparent and efficient. B4ECarbon’s Blockchain technology ensures that emissions data is immutable and secure, which increases credibility in environmental claims and reduces the risk of “greenwashing”. This transparency builds trust among investors, regulators, insurers and consumers.

Last Mile Production, LLC is executing Enovate AI's 3-Clicks Digital Strategy for Automation, Optimization, and Decarbonization. This integrated, native, digital approach boosts production and lowers emissions, setting a new benchmark in West Texas operations.

A comprehensive emissions management solution

B4ECarbon is the first fully integrated emissions management platform for the energy industry, utilizing Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT technologies. Developed in collaboration with Enovate AI, the platform offers verifiable and transparent emissions data, helping companies meet the growing demand for accurate carbon reporting and participation in carbon markets.

About Last Mile Production, LLC

Last Mile Production, LLC is a leading oil & gas operator in West Texas, committed to minimizing environmental impact through innovative practices. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Last Mile optimizes resource management, reduces emissions, and plays an active role in the global energy transition.

About Blockchain for Energy (B4E)

Blockchain for Energy (B4E) is the leading consortium driving digital transformation in the energy industry. By fostering collaboration, B4E empowers its members to innovate and accelerate their digitalization journeys, solving industry challenges through collective synergies. As a trusted platform created by the energy industry, for the energy industry, B4E offers a safe environment for transformational change. Members include Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Repsol, SLB, and Enovate AI. Learn more at www.B4E.net.