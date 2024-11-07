SiMa.ai Launches Palette Edgematic on AWS Marketplace, Scaling Low Code Development for ML at the Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company, today announced availability of Palette Edgematic on AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers and machine learning (ML) developers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software. Customers will now be able to evaluate and deploy ML models and sample applications including complete pipelines on SiMa.ai MLSoC devices hosted on the cloud.

In bringing Palette Edgematic to the AWS Marketplace, SiMa.ai is extending its ONE Platform for Edge AI across its entire MLSoC platform family to more ML developers and companies who want to simplify and test new ML applications at the edge.

Palette Edgematic will enable organizations to accelerate their ML development at the edge. Within minutes, ML developers can get up and running using the unique visual design canvas, to iterate quickly and deploy using SiMa.ai’s MLSoC Edge platform. There’s no need for specialized embedded coding, and the platform's automated build capabilities convert visual pipeline representations into executable code in a single click. This offering on AWS Marketplace provides the infrastructure and reach needed to bring Edgematic and ML applications to a larger user community.

“Palette Edgematic’s arrival on AWS represents a stepchange in the accessibility and approachability of next-generation ML. With the infrastructure and scale of AWS Marketplace we’ll be able to reach a broad community of ML developers and businesses ready to harness the power of edge AI,” said Elizabeth Samara-Rubio, Chief Business Officer at SiMa.ai. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand the possibilities of edge AI development and empower developers to bring their ML solutions to life faster at a larger scale than ever before.”

Starting today, developers and businesses can find Palette Edgematic on the AWS Marketplace and begin experimenting in a familiar and scalable environment. After profiling on the Machine Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC), ML applications evaluated and developed with Palette Edgematic on AWS can be optimized on a SiMa.ai Developer or Production board. As part of the AWS partnership, SiMa.ai has also achieved Foundational Technical Review status so businesses can rest assured they’re taking full advantage of the performance and power of AWS.

Lastly, in a continued effort to extend platform access, SiMa.ai is also launching a new Early Access Program for Palette Edgematic. Interested developers can sign up for platform access and enjoy an early look at new and pre-release features.

More information can be found here. Edgematic Early Access Program applications can be submitted here.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC and Modalix product family see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more.

