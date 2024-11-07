RingCentral and Verint Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management and CX Automation to RingCX Customers

BELMONT, Calif. & MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications for companies of all sizes, and Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), a leader in CX automation, today announced a strategic partnership to provide RingCX™ customers access to best-in-class workforce engagement management (WEM) and CX automation. Through this partnership, RingCX customers will have more choice and be able to leverage Verint’s leading WEM and CX automation solutions, which complement RingCentral’s native AI capabilities, to enhance employee productivity and improve customer experiences, ultimately driving competitive advantage and operational efficiency.

“We’ve seen strong traction in all segments of the market, and to further enhance the value proposition of RingCX in the mid and enterprise segments, we see integration with Verint as a key component of delivering a complete customer experience platform,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral. “We will now be able to offer our RingCX customers integration with industry-leading WEM and CX automation solutions from Verint. As the landscape of customer engagement solutions rapidly evolves, we remain committed to equipping our customers with cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that not only enhance support and increase productivity, but also significantly reduce costs.”

“This partnership presents a great opportunity for RingCentral’s customers to benefit from significant AI business outcomes driven by the Verint Open Platform. Verint’s market-leading CX automation and Workforce Engagement Management cloud solutions will be seamlessly integrated with RingCX providing customers the opportunity to address a broad range of sophisticated contact center use cases,” said Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint. “Through this partnership, we are excited about extending our market reach by leveraging RingCentral’s extensive base and partner network.”

Key capabilities for RingCX customers will include:

Workforce Engagement Management (WEM): Enhances employee productivity through enterprise-grade quality management, interaction analytics, forecasting and scheduling. Provides performance and feedback management for efficient contact center operations and quality excellence.

Enhances employee productivity through enterprise-grade quality management, interaction analytics, forecasting and scheduling. Provides performance and feedback management for efficient contact center operations and quality excellence. AI Automation: Streamlines customer interactions by automating routine tasks and processes to reduce handling time and enhance service efficiency, contributing to improved customer satisfaction.

Streamlines customer interactions by automating routine tasks and processes to reduce handling time and enhance service efficiency, contributing to improved customer satisfaction. Intelligent Virtual Agents: Offers conversational AI capabilities that handle inquiries across voice and digital communication channels 24x7. Ensures consistent and accurate responses, freeing agents to focus on more complex customer support issues.

Offers conversational AI capabilities that handle inquiries across voice and digital communication channels 24x7. Ensures consistent and accurate responses, freeing agents to focus on more complex customer support issues. Knowledge Management: Provides a centralized repository for information, ensuring agents have quick access to accurate data during customer interactions. Improves response times and increases first-contact resolution rates by equipping agents with the right tools to assist customers effectively.

“In 2023 and 2024, the market began to embrace AI-enhanced applications such as intelligent virtual assistants and summarization - with measurable success,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. “Now, as we head into 2025, a broader set of companies is ready to gain the benefits AI can bring to CX operations. Verint’s market-leading WEM solutions and unique bot technology, combined with RingCentral's unique, AI-first contact center solution will be a powerful new option for RingCX customers.”

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, revenue intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

