Faraday Future Announces Collaboration with Specialized Performance Parts Manufacturer JC Sportline

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JC Sportline. This collaboration aims to showcase the FF 91 2.0 with JC Sportline's enhancements, exploring potential future partnerships to leverage the strengths of both brands. The MOU is intended to outline the collaboration framework without binding either party beyond the scope of the agreement. FF’s FF 91 2.0, customized with JC Sportline’s products, is being displayed at JC Sportline’s booth (No. 12629) during the SEMA Show from November 5-8 at booth number 12629. Another FF 91 2.0 is being showcased at the SEMA Show by FF Co-Creator, Sean Lee, at STEK’s booth (No. 52141).

JC Sportline is a leading Asian company for custom and bespoke carbon fiber car parts and specialized performance parts.

This is the first appearance of the FF 91 2.0 at SEMA. Through this global gathering of automotive enthusiasts, FF aims to highlight the Ultimate AI TechLuxury and Co-Creation spirit embodied in FF’s products. By engaging with OEMs, suppliers, distributors, and customization enthusiasts worldwide, FF seeks to gain deeper insights into the market’s demands for vehicle modification and personalization, while exploring and expanding future customization directions and collaboration opportunities for the FF and FX brands.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.