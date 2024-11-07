Acumentrics Partners with Logix Sales & Marketing to Expand Market Presence in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mexico

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, a leading provider of innovative and reliable power solutions for challenging environments, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Logix Sales & Marketing, Inc. (Logix), a manufacturing representative firm. Serving as Acumentrics’ representative across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mexico, Logix brings a wealth of technical expertise in rugged power solutions to support Acumentrics’ growth in this key geographical territory. This partnership will enhance Acumentrics’ regional presence and provide customers with a seamless experience, from initial design consultation through to production and integration.

“With their extensive experience in the aerospace, defense, energy and industrial sectors, Logix is the ideal partner to help Acumentrics extend its reach in the region,” said Brian Price, Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Acumentrics. “Their knowledgeable team of sales engineers aligns perfectly with Acumentrics’ mission to deliver trusted, comprehensive power solutions through the entire lifecycle of a project.”

Jeff May, President of Logix, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to partner with Acumentrics and support their growth objectives in our region. Our team has experience with rugged applications perfectly suited for Acumentrics product offering, and we look forward to working with Acumentrics to deliver solutions to power challenges.”

Logix has a strong track record of bridging technology with customer needs, ensuring that Acumentrics’ critical power solutions are integrated effectively to achieve optimal performance and reliability. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that address customers’ most demanding requirements, empowering them to achieve new levels of operational reliability and efficiency.