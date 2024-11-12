Ohmium, Spirare Energy, and JNCASR Collaborate on India’s First CO2 to Green Methanol Plant

NEWARK, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is pleased to partner with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Breathe Applied Sciences, and Spirare Energy, to announce India’s first CO 2 -to-Green Methanol plant.

The project will combine green hydrogen generated by Ohmium PEM electrolyzers with CO 2 captured from the Singareni Thermal Power Plant to produce green methanol. The process to synthesize green methanol from CO 2 emissions was developed by researchers at Breathe Applied Sciences and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India. Spirare Energy partnered with Ohmium to procure the PEM electrolyzer solution, an important component of the overall project.

“ Converting CO 2 from coal based thermal power to green methanol can significantly advance decarbonization and sustainability,” said JNCASR Professor Sebastian Peter, Breathe Applied Sciences co-founder and project leader of the CO 2 -to-Green Methanol plant from JNCASR. “ We are excited to see our research applied in this pioneering project and looking forward to seeing it scale.”

" Spirare is pleased to collaborate with JNCASR and Ohmium on this important project, which has great growth potential.” said Suhas Bhasin, CEO of Spirare Energy. “ Ohmium is a trusted partner. We have worked with them previously and appreciate the efficiency and cost effectiveness of their product. Their hyper modular design helps streamline installation and scaling.”

Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International, said “ Ohmium is pleased to collaborate again with Spirare Energy, a leader in sustainable development projects in India. This is our second project together, and a very important one, as green methanol has the potential to significantly advance India’s energy independence and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Building on our previous success, this follow-on project demonstrates our joint dedication to India’s energy future.”

Methanol is commonly used as a fuel or as a raw material in various industrial processes. Reducing or eliminating the carbon content of methanol production helps decrease greenhouse gas emissions and reduces reliance on fossil fuels. Technologies for converting CO 2 to green methanol can also help decarbonize various sectors including the coal based thermal power sector.

Ohmium has established itself as a strong PEM electrolyzer leader in India, including through collaborations with major industry players such as NTPC and Tata Projects. In July 2024, Ohmium celebrated the launch of its Gigafactory in Bangalore, and in August, Ohmium was selected for Tranche II of MNRE’s SIGHT Incentive Program, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.

