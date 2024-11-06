Sherweb Announces Seven New Vendors Signed to Its Cloud Marketplace

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb announced today seven new vendors signed to their cloud marketplace. This rapid expansion represents a direct response to current market demands and serves to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with increased flexibility to support SMB clients.

Increasing the breadth and depth of available cloud solutions along with expert support

Sherweb partners will soon have access to the following vendors: Keeper Security, Check Point with Avanan and Perimeter81, KeepIT, Wasabi, USecure and HacWare.

"Our excitement about the addition of these new vendors to our marketplace can’t be overstated,” says Benji Germain, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. “They include some of the biggest names in our industry, marking a major coup for our marketplace. They all possess deep knowledge of the needs of MSP offerings, and we’re thrilled to be able to share their capabilities with our partners.

“Delivering solutions our channel partners are asking for shows we’re listening to their needs. But beyond acting simply as a go-between for the partner and vendor, it’s imperative for Sherweb to ensure we can effectively support MSPs deploying these solutions to help make their offerings a success. We want to be the provider of choice for MSPs and make it easy for them to support their clients and increase their profitability.”

Building on recent growth

This follows the recent introduction of additional Veeam solutions and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to Sherweb’s product catalogue. The vendors announced today will be made available to MSP partners in the coming months, starting with Keeper Security on November 29. More vendors are expected to be announced throughout 2025, further bolstering the range of solutions Sherweb partners can deliver for clients.

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,400 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.