Insight Unveils State-of-the-Art Solutions Integration Center in Fort Worth, Texas

Insight Enterprises' new Solutions Integration Center in Fort Worth, Texas, features 2D and 3D spatial computing experiences that allow clients to see cloud, data, AI, intelligent edge, and digital workplace solutions before moving to production. A major investment in networking and data center infrastructure also enables rapid configuration of more than 3,500 devices simultaneously without degradation. A dedicated burn-in room helps clients build and stress-test data centers, servers, networking, and storage components at scale. Insight clients also benefit from automatic backup systems that replicate data between the Texas center and Insight's second U.S.-based Solutions Integration Center in Hanover Park, Illinois, preventing outages or delays. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the new 250,000-square-foot Insight Solutions Integration Center in Fort Worth, Texas, autonomous mobile robots enable 80 percent less foot traffic, making the more than 180,000 square feet of warehouse floor space safer for distribution center technicians. At full speed, they accurately pick technology products every 6 seconds from among 1,150 total storage racks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Very Narrow Aisle technology at the new Insight Solutions Integration Center in Fort Worth, Texas, turns 40,000 square feet of shelving space effectively into 70,000 square feet of traditional stock space thanks to wire-guided, movable shelves. Automated robotics and conveyor systems, as well as wire-guided Raymond forklifts, achieve up to 99 percent accuracy of inventory handling at the center, which will distribute millions of IT devices annually to Insight clients across the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) held the grand opening today in Fort Worth, Texas, of its latest Solutions Integration Center. The 250,000-square-foot facility serves clients across the United States and is powered by the latest technology, making it a paragon of modern warehouse operations. With AI-driven capabilities like autonomous mobile robotics and advanced logistics, it can achieve 10 times the shipping velocity of traditional IT fulfillment centers.

Insight annually ships more than 6 million hardware products in North America, configuring more than 2 million devices for immediate use out of the box by client workforces. The new center is expected to configure more than 1.3 million user-ready devices and ship far more assets annually from its 183,000 square feet of logistics space and 40,000 square feet of integration space. Combined with Insight’s Solutions Integration Center in Hanover Park, Illinois, which is strategically located next to one of the biggest U.S. airports, Insight can reach 94 percent of the country via ground shipping.

The Fort Worth Solutions Integration Center, which also houses on-premises data centers and IT configuration labs, boasts several key features that set it apart from standard fulfillment facilities, including:

Warehouse automation technologies orchestrated by Malin ensure efficient product movement through the center. These include automated robotics, conveyor systems, and wire-guided Raymond forklifts in very narrow aisle (VNA) configurations to maximize storage capacity. This ensures that the devices and technology that clients need are always readily available. It also results in precise inventory handling, achieving up to 99 percent accuracy and increasing usable inventory space by 75 percent.

Geek+ robots accurately and autonomously pick devices every 6 seconds, minimizing collection time and safety risks thanks to 80 percent less foot traffic on the warehouse floor. This also enables rush deployments for clients as assets can be quickly pulled from inventory, configured, and shipped to end users.

Integrated technologies with the use of Intel® SceneScape drive AI and spatial computing into workflow management. This empowers fast, data-driven decisions without requiring constant cloud connectivity, making it ideal for logistics, manufacturing, and beyond.

A major investment in networking and data center infrastructure enables rapid configuration of more than 3,500 devices simultaneously without degradation.

Speaking at the center’s opening, Insight CEO Joyce Mullen said: “Cutting the ribbon today for this facility is a proud milestone for all of us. It’s our latest technology showcase — everything that we've invested in, from the labs and the network infrastructure to the data center and the robotics, is based on partnerships with the world-class technology brands we sell and trust. It’s an exhibition of what we do for our clients and allows us to demonstrate our solutions in action.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said: “Fort Worth has positioned itself as a key player in the nation’s technological landscape, making our city an ideal hub for companies like Insight to grow and thrive. Insight’s investment underscores Fort Worth’s growing position as a leader in technology and innovation. The state-of-the-art Solutions Integration Center not only showcases the innovative digital transformation work that Insight brings to its clients globally, but also strengthens our local economy by creating new jobs. We are thrilled to welcome this world-class facility and the opportunities it brings to our community.”

Insight’s commitment to sustainability and safety is evident throughout the facility:

An energy-efficient design intelligently distributes cooling to the data center and integration labs while minimizing energy consumption in the robotics warehouse space. Consequently, the facility uses 27 fewer air conditioners than comparable logistics and data centers.

As part of its Insight Flex for Devices comprehensive device lifecycle care program, the center’s hardware repair and recycling services safely dispose of old devices and reduce e-waste. Insight is one of the only Solutions Integrators certified to handle both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs for leading technology brands. Last year alone, Insight’s integration and disposal services helped clients recycle 3.7 million pounds of computer equipment.

AI-powered video security cameras from Verkada leverage large language and large vision models to set proactive alerts for different facility events, detect line-crossing into prohibited areas, understand occupancy trends, and more. This results in enhanced inventory control and floor safety, including automatically creating safety corridors through the movable VNA shelving stacks.

“Our new Solutions Integration Center is a demonstration of the world-class digital transformation solutions we build for our clients,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of client experience and chief operating officer for North America at Insight. “The facility exemplifies modern efficiency and the power of AI to streamline a business. This investment underscores our commitment to providing our clients with smarter and more reliable service, meeting their technology needs faster than ever."

Take a virtual tour of Insight’s new Solutions Integration Center at insight.com/SolutionsIntegrationCenter. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M