Echo Expands its National Footprint with Major U.S. Retailers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo Water, a pioneer in hydrogen-enriched water technology, is thrilled to announce new distribution agreements with major U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Scheels, Swell Score, Erewhon, and Healf. These agreements further advance Echo’s mission to deliver innovative wellness solutions to health-conscious consumers nationwide and further positions the company at the forefront of the growing hydrogen water market.

Echo’s hydrogen-infused products are endorsed by numerous athletes and wellness advocates, including biohacking pioneer Gary Brecka, professional boxer Laila Ali, and Dr. Fab Mancini from The Doctors, among others. Their support highlights the growing appeal of Echo’s innovative approach to hydration and wellness.

“These partnerships are a game changer for Echo. Aligning with these world-class brands is helping to bring the power of hydrogen water therapy to millions of households,” said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo Water. “We’ve worked hard to create a product that not only exceeds customer expectations, but now we have the platform to deliver that on a national scale. This move is a testament to the growing demand for evidence-based wellness solutions that contribute to long-term health.”

Starting in early 2025, Echo’s products will be available in select stores across the U.S., offering consumers an alternative wellness option that promotes improved hydration, enhanced recovery, and overall health. This expansion aligns with rising interest in wellness technology that delivers benefits like cellular repair, detoxification, and antioxidant support.

A growing body of research shows the significant health benefits of Hydrogen Water, including:

Antioxidant Properties : Neutralizes harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and preventing cellular damage that leads to aging and disease.

: Neutralizes harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and preventing cellular damage that leads to aging and disease. Anti-Inflammatory Effects : Reduces inflammation by targeting inflammatory cytokines, beneficial for conditions like arthritis.

: Reduces inflammation by targeting inflammatory cytokines, beneficial for conditions like arthritis. Enhanced Athletic Performance : Improves energy levels and reduce fatigue, making it popular among athletes.

: Improves energy levels and reduce fatigue, making it popular among athletes. Improved Metabolic Function : Enhances metabolic processes which improve energy levels and weight loss.

: Enhances metabolic processes which improve energy levels and weight loss. Neuroprotective Effects: Reduces the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

By collaborating with three of the nation’s top retailers, Echo aims to cement its place in the booming hydrogen water space. The company remains committed to educating consumers about the unique benefits of hydrogen water while fostering relationships with key wellness influencers and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.echowater.com.