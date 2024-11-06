Medincell: 25% Raise in 2024 UZEDY® Revenue Outlook & Key Milestone Reached for Olanzapine LAI Clinical Phase 3

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACCESS HERE THE COMPLETE PRESS RELEASE

Medincell’s (Paris:MEDCL) partner Teva Pharmaceuticals shared today as part of its Q3 2024 results, the following information:

About UZEDY®

Updated 2024 Revenue Outlook: Increased from $80 million to $100 million U.S. Revenues Year-to-Date 2024: $75 million U.S. Revenues for Q3 2024: $35 million

Medincell receives mid- to high-single digit royalties on all sales and is eligible for $105 million of commercial milestones

About Olanzapine Long-Acting Injectable (TV-‘749 / mdc-TJK)

Completion of 100% of targeted injections for submission without PDSS*

Teva Q3 results press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2024/Teva-Announces-Strong-Financial-Results-for-the-Third-Quarter-of-2024-led-by-Generics-Performance-and-Innovative-Portfolio-Growth-Raises-2024-Financial-Outlook-including-on-Revenues-Adjusted-EBITDA-and-Non-GAAP-EPS/default.aspx

Teva Q3 2024 earnings conference call today at 8:00am ET, webcast and replay: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/714898512

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq™ are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

