WiSA Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call at 8:00 am Pacific Time | 11:00 am Eastern Time on November 15th

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), which is in a definitive agreement to acquire assets of Data Vault Holdings, Inc.® to form a data technology & licensing company leveraging IP & proprietary HPC software, will host its third quarter 2024 results conference call at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:

Webcast | Third Quarter 2024 Results

Those without internet access or who wish to dial in may call: 1-833-366-1124 (domestic), or 1-412-317-0702 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the WiSA Technologies call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for 90 days, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 22, 2024, and may be accessed by calling 1- 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1- 412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 4877124.

A presentation of the Q3 2024 results will be accessible on Friday, November 15, 2024, under the “Investors” section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

Summary of WiSA Technologies & Data Vault Holdings Proposed Asset Purchase

As announced on September 4, 2024, WiSA Technologies, Inc. entered a definitive asset purchase agreement to purchase the Datavault® and ADIO® intellectual property and information technology assets of privately held Data Vault Holdings (the “Asset Purchase”). Subject to customary closing conditions and approval by the stockholders of WiSA Technologies, the closing is expected in Q1 2025. A webcast about the transaction is accessible under the Investors section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About Data Vault Holdings, Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of blockchain objects. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high- definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, include, among others, the Company’s and Data Vault Holdings’ (“Datavault”) expectations with respect to the proposed asset purchase (the “Asset Purchase”) between them, including statements regarding the benefits of the Asset Purchase, the anticipated timing of the Asset Purchase, the implied valuation of Datavault, the products offered by Datavault and the markets in which it operates, and the Company’s and Datavault’s projected future results and market opportunities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA’s business including, risks related to WiSA’s current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, WiSA’s ability to continue as a going concern, WiSA’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, WiSA’s ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, WiSA’s ability to predict its rate of growth, WiSA’s ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting WiSA’s customers’ end markets, WiSA’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition on WiSA’s business, including price competition, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, and potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays, (ii) risks related to the Asset Purchase, including WiSA’s ability to close the Asset Purchase in a timely manner or at all, or on the terms anticipated, whether due to WiSA’s ability to satisfy the applicable closing conditions and secure stockholder approval from its stockholders or otherwise, as well as risks related to WiSA’s ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits from the Asset Purchase, (iii) any risks that may adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations of Datavault, including but not limited to cybersecurity risks, the potential for AI design and usage errors, risks related to regulatory compliance and costs, potential harm caused by data privacy breaches, digital business interruption and geopolitical risks, and (iv) other risks as set forth from time to time in WiSA’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is as of the date hereof and neither the Company nor Datavault undertakes any obligation to update such information unless required to do so by law. The reader is cautioned not to place under reliance on forward looking statements. Neither the Company nor Datavault gives any assurance that either the Company or Datavault will achieve its expectations.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Asset Purchase. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.