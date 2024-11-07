Tetra Tech Awarded $30 Million Watershed Resiliency Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Utah Army National Guard awarded Tetra Tech a five-year, single-award contract not to exceed $30 million. The watershed-focused restoration and resiliency contract will support its Camp Williams training site.

Extreme climate impacts over the past two decades have affected the Camp Williams watershed, creating increased risks from flooding, wildfires, and erosion. Under this contract, Tetra Tech’s interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers will develop nature-based solutions to restore degraded habitats, mitigate against future losses, and preserve and enhance biodiversity and ecosystem functions.

“Climate change impacts have increased in recent years, posing risks to human health and the environment,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Our team of biologists and restoration engineers will use our Leading with Science® approach to support the Utah Army National Guard in designing and implementing sustainable solutions focused on long-term ecosystem stewardship and enhanced resiliency.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.