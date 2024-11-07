Wipro launches ‘Google Gemini Experience Zone’ to accelerate AI-driven innovation for enterprises.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, and Google Cloud today announced the launch of Wipro’s Google Gemini Experience Zone, a new in-person experience where Wipro customers can see the power of Google’s AI technologies and work with Wipro to identify the optimal generative AI use cases for their businesses.

Wipro’s Google Gemini Experience Zone will be hosted at Wipro’s innovation labs in Silicon Valley Innovation Center, Mountain View. A similar experience zone will soon be set up in Bengaluru. These zones will serve as spaces where enterprises can gain hands-on experience with Google’s AI technology, including Gemini models, Vertex AI, and more.

Wipro’s Google Gemini Experience Zone will offer a wide range of benefits to enterprises looking to fast-track their AI strategies:

Experiment with Generative AI : Businesses will have access to Google Gemini’s Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling them to test AI-driven use cases in person like natural language understanding techniques, image generation, customer interactions, predictive analytics, and more.

: Businesses will have access to Google Gemini’s Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling them to test AI-driven use cases in person like natural language understanding techniques, image generation, customer interactions, predictive analytics, and more. Tailored AI Solutions : Wipro will work closely with enterprises to co-create industry-specific solutions featuring Google Cloud’s AI, which can be integrated into existing business workflows.

: Wipro will work closely with enterprises to co-create industry-specific solutions featuring Google Cloud’s AI, which can be integrated into existing business workflows. Industry-Specific AI Use Cases : Explore AI applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications, addressing real-world business challenges like enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and optimizing supply chains.

: Explore AI applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications, addressing real-world business challenges like enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and optimizing supply chains. Collaboration and Innovation: Customers can collaborate with AI and ML experts from both Wipro and Google Cloud to accelerate their AI adoption and build future-proof AI capabilities.

Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, said, “Generative AI can help businesses solve complex industry challenges and streamline many of their most time-consuming processes. Through our partnership, Wipro will provide customers with the expertise to develop, deploy, and manage solutions built with this powerful technology.”

Satish Y, SVP and Global Head Cloud Practices, Ecosystem & Partnerships, Wipro FullStride Cloud, added, "Our new Google Gemini Experience Zone is a key step in our mission to empower clients with the tools they need to drive AI-led business transformation. Through our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, we will provide a sandbox for businesses to engage directly with Wipro and Google Cloud experts, experiment with real-world AI applications, and tailor solutions that address clients’ unique challenges, accelerating their journey towards becoming intelligent enterprises."

