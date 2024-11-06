Tutor Perini - O&G Joint Venture is the Apparent Selected Proposer for the New York City Borough-Based Jail System, Manhattan Facility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company, in a joint venture with O&G Industries, Inc. (“O&G”), has been identified as the Apparent Selected Proposer by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (“DDC”) for the new Manhattan Jail Facility. This is one of four new jails that are being built in the boroughs of New York City to replace the Rikers Island Jail Complex, which will eventually be closed and decommissioned. The Company anticipates that it will be negotiating contractual terms and pricing for this multi-billion-dollar project with the owner and, if those negotiations are successful, expects to be awarded a design-build contract.

The project scope includes design and construction of a new state-of-the-art facility that will have dedicated space for on-site services and programming, indoor and outdoor recreation, food services, staff offices and facilities, amenities, below-grade accessory parking, and a secured entry. The new facility will contain 886 beds and provide 125 accessory parking spaces below grade for all staff and service providers. In addition, the facility will provide 20,000 square feet of community and commercial space on the ground floor.

Tutor Perini is the managing partner in the joint venture with O&G serving as a 25% partner. The joint venture’s design partner is HOK.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).