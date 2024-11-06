AnschlussWerk Deploys IP Infusion For Aggregation Routing

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that AnschlussWerk, a wireline network provider based in Germany, has deployed OcNOS software and Edgecore hardware for backbone and aggregation networking. OcNOS was selected for its ability to provide interoperability with existing solutions and flexible expandability.

AnschlussWerk will use a combination of IP Infusion Aggregation Router software products installed on Edgecore 300G Cell Site Router and 2.4T Aggregation Routers. The 300G router will aggregate traffic for 10G and smaller bandwidth customers in its regional PoPs. The 2.4T OcNOS Aggregation Routers will perform peering and traffic aggregation to its regional PoPs and large bandwidth customers.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS software with Edgecore hardware was selected for providing a compelling set of features to accommodate our rapid growth,” said Werner Rades, CEO of AnschlussWerk. “OcNOS provides an easy and common platform across different use cases, with an upgrade path from existing solutions.”

“Performance networking software is becoming increasingly relevant to harness the benefits of open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “As a specialist networking software vendor for over twenty years, IP Infusion has helped create this entire market sector.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

About AnschlussWerk

AnschlussWerk is providing Internet, telephony and video services as well as connectivity services to other services providers. With its primary service region in Bavaria, Germany AnschlussWerk is a strong partner to reach regional centers and rural areas with its independent infrastructure. Additionally, AnschlussWerk supports infrastructure owners and service providers as a managed service provider by operating their telecommunication network and delivering services to their customers.

AnschlussWerk is based in Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany. More information can be found at https://www.anschlusswerk.de.