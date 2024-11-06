Ontrak Health Expands Behavioral Health Solutions with Sentara Health Plans for Commercial and Marketplace Populations

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced a continuing expansion of its strategic partnership with Sentara Health Plans in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Ontrak is thrilled to be expanding services with Sentara Health Plans, the health plan division of Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system. This expansion represents a dual expansion of its Engage solution, a coaching-specific alternative for members who would benefit from ongoing care coaching to help them address physical and behavioral health challenges and social needs. First, Ontrak will offer its Engage solution to the existing Commercial fully insured members as well as self-funded members on an opt-in basis, enhancing the range of services available to these members. Second, the Engage solution will now be offered to the Marketplace membership, marking a significant step in broadening outreach and support. This expansion aims to ensure that more members can benefit from continuous care coaching to address their physical and behavioral health needs, as well as social determinants of health, and further adds support for closing HEDIS gaps in care for those members served. This move advances the partnership between Ontrak Health and Sentara Health Plans, following the WholeHealth+ expansion announced earlier this year.

Through targeted outreach to members in need, this expansion represents more than six times an increase in the number of Sentara Health Plans members eligible and identified for Ontrak solutions. The addition of the Engage solution is a result of Ontrak Health and Sentara Health Plans' partnership to offer Ontrak’s innovative Advanced Engagement System more broadly across Sentara Health Plans’ commercial population. Outreach is expected to begin this week for this new targeted population.

Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health, stated, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Sentara Health Plans and offer our Engage solution to a broader population. This expansion exemplifies the strong collaboration between Ontrak and Sentara Health Plans, and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions and outcomes that support the health and well-being of Sentara Health Plans’ members.”

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Sentara Health

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Health Plans provides health plan coverage to nearly one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara Health Plans offers a full suite of commercial products including employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, as well as Individual & Family Health Plans, Employee Assistance Programs and plans serving Dual-Eligible, Medicare, and Medicaid enrollees.