Dealpath Integrates MSCI Real Capital Analytics To Deliver Comprehensive Real Estate Comparables Data Solution for Investment Managers

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealpath, the real estate industry’s leading investment and deal management platform, has announced a partnership with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to integrate MSCI’s widely adopted Real Capital Analytics (RCA) solution. The collaboration will deliver an integrated real estate comparables (comps) data solution that enables commercial real estate investors to review sales comps from RCA within the Dealpath platform, providing market insights and streamlining deal screening, underwriting and diligence processes along with portfolio insights for a competitive edge in today’s dynamic real estate landscape.

“ We’re incredibly excited to announce our partnership to integrate MSCI’s Real Capital Analytics solution, which aligns with Dealpath’s mission to automate the investment lifecycle for institutional managers,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and cofounder of Dealpath. “ This integration pairs one of the industry’s most widely adopted third party data sources with a critical mass of powerful proprietary data in one structured database, empowering commercial real estate investors with a competitive edge and to capitalize on technological advancements in the industry.”

Sourcing relevant comparables to inform and validate underwriting assumptions and support holistic data-driven investment decisions is critical for investment firms but remains a manual and time-consuming process. Dealpath’s integration of MSCI’s RCA solution will enable firms to view and leverage all RCA sales transactions directly within Dealpath without needing to switch to a different platform and manually enter data. Users can attach relevant comps from RCA to active deals managed in Dealpath, access RCA’s extensive sales transaction data—including market analytics like cap rates, sales volume, and more—and combine these with their own internal data sources.

Dealpath’s RCA integration will accelerate deal screening and underwriting, as well as optimize deal velocity and pipeline activity. It will provide firms with a complete picture of each sales transaction available in the industry in one centralized place alongside the deal being evaluated. This includes detailed property information, transaction elements such as key dates, pricing and performance measures, and all known deal contacts. Mutual Dealpath and RCA clients will have access to RCA data within Dealpath’s platform, and those who are not yet RCA clients will receive a free trial with this data enabled. These new capabilities, alongside Dealpath’s existing integration with Compstak, delivers a comprehensive comps solution to users that enhances investment processes and empowers them to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

“ The integration of our RCA solution with Dealpath enhances our ability to deliver bespoke transaction data and analytics to commercial real estate investors,” said Vivek Thadani, Global Head of Real Assets Product Management at MSCI. “ We look forward to being at the forefront of industry innovation alongside Dealpath and to providing users with a leading comps data solution that will reduce manual work and enhance overall decision-making.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Dealpath’s recently announced launch of a phased brand update reflecting the company’s growth over the past decade and vision for the bright and inevitable future of real estate investment management. Over the coming months, the company will unveil its updated branding and strategic expansion, as well as introduce new platform capabilities that will enable real estate investment teams to more effectively capitalize on opportunities in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape and age of artificial intelligence.

Dealpath’s collaboration with MSCI is one of a series of high-impact data integrations currently available or in development for Dealpath customers. The integration of MSCI’s RCA solution will launch on the Dealpath platform in early 2025.

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the world’s largest and most trusted real estate investment management platform. To date, Dealpath has powered over $10 trillion in transactions in partnership with hundreds of firms, from leading global institutions including Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE Investment Management, and MetLife to mid-market and regional organizations. Dealpath drives investment performance by uniting data, insights, and execution in a platform purpose-built for real estate, giving firms the tools they need to operate with speed, efficiency, and precision and unlock opportunity in a dynamic and competitive landscape where the best information wins. For more information, visit our website at www.dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.