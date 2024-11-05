LiveWire® & KYMCO Strengthen Strategic Partnership with New Agreement to Expand LiveWire’s S2 Portfolio

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWire, a leader in electric motorcycles, and KYMCO, a globally recognized powersports company, are excited to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership, creating an electric maxi-scooter primarily intended for the European market. For this project, the two companies will leverage their individual strengths in addition to using LiveWire’s S2 powertrain.

LiveWire plans to launch its first-ever electric maxi-scooter, in the first half of 2026, to offer customers an electric riding experience that capitalizes on the convenience and benefits of the category and utilizes the performance and range of LiveWire’s S2 powertrain. LiveWire and KYMCO are combining their strengths and capabilities to reach new customers looking to experience the benefits of LiveWire’s electric performance in a commute-friendly maxi-scooter for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond.

This new agreement is an expansion from the existing agreement between both companies, which originated in 2022, with KYMCO’s investment in LiveWire.

“The belief and recognition that we could create a class-leading maxi-scooter using our S2 Arrow powertrain has been a constant, KYMCO sharing their expertise has changed belief into reality, and we are excited to commence on this journey with such a globally recognized leader in the category.” - Karim Donnez, CEO LiveWire

KYMCO is one of the leading OEMs for premium internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters across global markets, in addition to having substantial experience in smaller output EV scooters and related business models. KYMCO providing its experience in the category adds a new dimension to LiveWire's product line and strengthens its position as a global leader in electric mobility.

KYMCO has a long tradition of innovation and forward-thinking in market entry strategies supported by its broad capability set, including multiple innovations in EVs such as RevoNEX, a high-performance all-electric street bike which plans to use LiveWire’s S2 powertrain, and Ionex, an advanced market proven swappable battery solution for electric two-wheeled vehicles.

“LiveWire is an iconic leader in electric solutions for urban mobility. We are excited to partner with them as LiveWire embarks on the development of a S2-based electric maxi-scooter.” - Allen Ko, Chairman KYMCO

Continuing the development and expansion of the S2 portfolio, this project will use LiveWire’s S2 Arrow powertrain as the basis for an all-new premium electric maxi-scooter, bringing the benchmark performance and range capabilities of LiveWire’s S2 motorcycles to the maxi-scooter category, while developing a new design language and form factor for LiveWire’s first maxi-scooter offering. Intended to be distributed globally, the company is planning a first half 2026 release for the project.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

About KYMCO

With over 60 years of expertise in powersports, KYMCO has excelled in offering world-class scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs that combine quality, style, and advanced technology. Committed to sustainability and innovation, KYMCO empowers riders globally, pushing the boundaries of performance and shaping a cleaner, more connected future.

Learn more about KYMCO at www.kymco.com.