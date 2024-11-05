Leading Bank Awards Verint $11 Million Contract for AI-Powered Agent Copilot Bot

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a leading bank awarded Verint an $11 million contract for its AI-powered Agent Copilot Bot to assist 6,500 agents in their contact center.*

The bank’s contact center agents speak with customers for approximately 400 million minutes each year. The Verint AI-powered bot is designed to listen to these calls in the background and provide agents with real-time assistance, including coaching and guidance.

The bank conducted a pilot before awarding the contract and, based on the pilot result, the estimated annual savings from deploying the AI-powered bot is in the tens of millions of dollars.

“Assisting agents in real time is one of the many ways that AI is reshaping contact center operations for the better,” says Verint’s Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. “Financial institutions are looking for ways to improve efficiency and experience for both agents as well as customers in tangible and meaningful ways. Verint is helping the world’s largest brands achieve stronger, faster AI business outcomes, now.”

* This deal closed in Q3/FY25.

