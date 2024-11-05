GTJAI's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to A for Outstanding Sustainable Performance

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the latest rating report from MSCI, the international index rating agency, the ESG rating of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or the “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) has been upgraded to A. This significant achievement signifies that GTJAI has taken solid steps in fulfilling its ESG responsibilities, showcasing the Company's continuous efforts and outstanding performance in sustainable development.

MSCI ESG ratings, serving as a global benchmark for assessing corporate sustainability, cover approximately 8,500 listed companies worldwide, and MSCI is recognized as one of the most authoritative rating agencies by global investors. According to the latest ESG rating report from MSCI, GTJAI excels above industry averages in key issues such as governance, privacy and data security, responsible investment, and financing environmental impact. MSCI specifically highlights the Company's globally leading position in business ethics practices, including regular ethical audits across operational facets to proactively prevent potential unethical behavior. MSCI also notes the Company's proactive development of green bond issuance business in 2023 and the integration of ESG factors into its investment decisions, positioning it ahead of peers in responsible investment initiatives. Additionally, the Company's utilization of external independent IT security audits to mitigate cybersecurity risks demonstrates superior performance in data protection measures compared to industry standards.

As a leading Chinese securities firm in Hong Kong, GTJAI focuses on the diverse needs of various stakeholders in social, economic and environmental aspects. The Company continuously deepens its ESG management, striving to integrate ESG principles into its strategic development and business operations. Meanwhile, it actively promotes the development and innovation of green finance, aiming to support the real economy in achieving sustainable development goals. Looking ahead, the Company will persistently leverage the power as a financial institution to enhance its own ESG governance standards while striving to create greater social value, contributing to the sustainable development of both the industry and society.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI offers high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance service) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG A rating. Additionally, its S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG rating leads nearly 80% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com.