APOLLO and Townline Partner to Offer Embedded Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Townline to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“APOLLO and Townline share the common goal of making it easier for residents to access tenant insurance,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “Townline works hard to provide their residents with an exceptional rental experience, and this partnership will only enhance that.”

Townline has established itself as a leader in innovative living solutions through its unwavering commitment to homeowner and tenant experience, purposeful design, and enriching communities. For over 40 years, each Townline project, from single-family homes to high-rise towers and mixed-use communities, reflects their unwavering dedication to detail. This new partnership with APOLLO will provide Townline's property managers with a comprehensive one-stop solution, enhancing their ability to offer residents seamless access to tenant insurance.

“Townline is partnering with APOLLO Insurance because we believe in the importance of collaborating with companies that share our commitment to community and innovation,” said Kelly Hannah, Director, Property Management and Leasing. “From our first building to our diverse projects across North America, we’ve always put relationships first. APOLLO’s digital platform not only provides our residents with an easy and efficient way to obtain insurance but also supports our property managers by streamlining compliance processes.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Townline

Townline is known for its innovative living solutions and unparalleled attention to detail. For over 40 years, every Townline project – from single-family homes and townhomes to concrete high-rise towers and mixed-use communities – has been defined by a strong focus on homeowner and tenant experience, purposeful design, and an unwavering commitment to enriching the cities and communities we build in. This is the Townline Way.

The Townline Way is defined by our honesty, attention to detail, and thoughtfulness in all that we do. Our strong relationships are an important part of this – with our customers, our tenants, our partners, and our communities. Townline is deeply involved at each stage of every project, with in-house development, finance, construction, marketing, sales and leasing, asset management, property management and customer care teams.

We work hard, give back, and stand behind everything we build and all that we do.