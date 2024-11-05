Minds + Assembly Expands Leading Healthcare Communications Platform by Joining Forces with BOLDSCIENCE

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minds + Assembly today announced that it has joined forces with BOLDSCIENCE, a dynamic, full-service medical communications agency, to further enhance its fully integrated, world-class strategic healthcare communications and commercialization platform serving pharma, biotech, medical device, and digital health clients.

Since its founding in 2015, Minds + Assembly has been consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare communications industry. In May 2023, Minds + Assembly received a significant investment from Amulet Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, adding tremendous energy and resources to realize and execute its strategic growth plans. The addition of BOLDSCIENCE comes on the heels of a number of strategic acquisitions, such as HashtagHealth®, the world’s only healthcare focused social media company, and Awaken Interactive, a leading digital media, execution, and analytics company, as well as strategic hires to bolster the firm’s media and omnichannel strategies.

The Minds + Assembly platform provides unparalleled brand launch agency of record services, media and omnichannel strategy, advanced analytics, digital execution, and now world-class scientific communications. BOLDSCIENCE elevates Minds + Assembly into the top 20 healthcare communications companies, with supreme talent, a combined headcount of approximately 500 professionals, and a diverse list of more than 70 premier life sciences clients and 140 products and brands.

As part of Minds + Assembly, BOLDSCIENCE will continue to operate under its current name and branding. BOLDSCIENCE Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Lydiatt, who brings a 20-year track record building some of the industry’s leading healthcare communications agencies, has been appointed by the existing Minds + Assembly Board, including the Minds + Assembly founders, to serve as CEO of the Minds + Assembly platform.

“ As co-founders, we continue to be focused on driving healthy growth for Minds + Assembly while strengthening our services and maintaining uncompromising standards,” said Joelle Friedland, Co-founder at Minds + Assembly. “ In collaboration with our Board of Directors, we determined that we needed one person to lead the platform—and Mark’s significant experience and shared commitment to his people and clients made him the right person for that role.”

At launch in 2020, BOLDSCIENCE set out with a mission to disrupt medical communications with memorable healthcare programs that inspire change and improve lives. The four co-founders, Mark Lydiatt, Mark Hardy, Alison Lovibond, and Yasmin Grant, were passionate about creating a people-first culture and inspiring workplace to deliver full-service, “scientifically creative” medical communications with a twist. Under their leadership and powered by a 200-person-strong, elite team of doctorate-level scientists, creative and digital specialists, communication strategists, and account professionals, they have solidified their position among the fastest organically growing medical communications agencies. BOLDSCIENCE combines high science, creative prestige, and strategic thinking to deliver diverse services across medical affairs, publications, peer-to-peer programs, clinical trial support, regulatory advisory committee support, and patient advocacy. Their impressive client roster spans Top 20 Pharma, mid-sized biopharma, and innovative biotechs, across broad therapeutic specialties.

Creating an Integrated, Nimble Platform Focused on People and Quality

This transaction positions Minds + Assembly as a full-service pharma communications and commercialization platform with a design-first orientation and a deep scientific foundation to support the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies throughout the entire drug development and commercialization process.

“ Minds + Assembly and BOLDSCIENCE have far exceeded the growth of our peers by delivering work that is exceptional, while fostering an innovative spirit and maintaining an unwavering commitment to a truly unique people-focused culture,” said Mark Lydiatt. “ Together, we will continue our mission to be the agency most desired by clients and staff. We will elevate our strengths and continue to differentiate our platform, achieving a new standard for pharma communications and commercialization. I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as CEO as we enter this exciting next chapter.”

“ This is an exciting milestone for Minds + Assembly, our clients, and our team as we significantly expand our capabilities across complementary disciplines,” said Stephen Minasvand, Co-founder at Minds + Assembly. “ Everything we do is by design—we create simple, powerful, and beautiful work that connects with patients and prescribers. Mark and the BOLDSCIENCE team share our values, as well as the desire to think disruptively to support the companies and products that are changing the healthcare landscape. Most important for our clients, with a truly integrated, holistic offering, we will create the most effective solutions from the laboratory all the way through loss of exclusivity. There is truly no other company like this.”

“ Effective communication is vital to ensuring that breakthrough therapies ultimately reach patients in need,” said Avi Uttamchandani, Partner at Amulet Capital Partners. “ By combining strength with strength and bringing together two of the fastest-growing platforms supporting many of the largest global pharmaceutical and biotech brands in the world, this combination immediately creates a leading, integrated healthcare communications platform with services spanning the entire drug lifecycle. With BOLDSCIENCE now part of the Minds + Assembly platform, we will accelerate growth by expanding our suite of new and innovative services, such as advanced analytics, real-world data solutions, and expanded AI services, while maintaining its commitment to quality and team culture.”

About Minds + Assembly

Minds + Assembly is a premier design-focused brand launch agency, providing digitally advanced solutions and an unparalleled client experience for leading global healthcare companies. Founded in 2015, the Company has distinguished itself through its beautiful work, thriving culture, supremely talented employees, superior processes, and a carefully selected client base. Minds + Assembly is headquartered in NoHo, New York City. Learn more at www.mna.co.

About BOLDSCIENCE

BOLDSCIENCE is a scientifically creative medical communications agency with a mission to disrupt medical communications with memorable healthcare programs that inspire change and improve lives. With science at its heart, the team strive to be the best and push the boundaries of medical communications with a scientifically creative approach to telling compelling stories through impactful design. BOLDSCIENCE operates a remote working model, with a global presence throughout the US and UK. Find out more at www.boldsci.com

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals. For additional information please visit www.amuletcapital.com.