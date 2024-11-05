ReposiTrak Welcomes 50 New Suppliers Featuring Nut Butter Products to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 50 suppliers of nut butter products to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the new suppliers are brands celebrated for quality and health-focused products. One, producing over 400 different products ranging from gluten-free and organic to various grains, bars, cereals and more for over 45 years. Another, specializing in avocado-based products and premium nut butters, brings a focus on healthy fats and simple ingredients to support wellness-focused consumers. A third, specializing in plant-based, health-forward bars and snacks for over 20 years, serves wellness-conscious consumers with a commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

“ReposiTrak’s hardware-free solution is perfectly suited for all food suppliers as the need for comprehensive traceability expands across product categories,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “With FDA Food Traceability List items, like nut butters and other ingredients used widely throughout the supermarket, many retailers are extending traceability to all foods to capture every item containing traceable ingredients and reduce compliance risks. Our solution ensures suppliers meet both FDA and retailer requirements, all without additional hardware or software.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com