SLR Credit Solutions Agents Senior Credit Facility for Eclipse RTO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR CS”) announced the closing of a Senior Credit Facility comprised of a term loan and revolver for Eclipse RTO (“Eclipse” or the “Company”), a leading rent-to-own operator specializing in furniture, appliances, and electronics. Eclipse is a portfolio company of CMG Companies (“CMG” or the “Sponsor”). The financing has a first lien on all assets and was supported by the Company’s rent-to-own contractual lease stream. Proceeds from the facility were utilized to refinance existing debt and provide growth capital.

“SLR CS understands the complexities of the specialty finance space, which made SLR the best partner for Eclipse and its growth initiatives,” said Al Bhakta, Partner at CMG. “It was a pleasure working with the firm, and we look forward to our future relationship,” added Zack Vandenberg, VP at Eclipse.

Tanner Phifer, Managing Director of SLR CS, added, “CMG has an extensive track record operating highly successful consumer-focused businesses, including consumer finance. This is our first investment with CMG and we look forward to future opportunities.”

About SLR Credit Solutions

SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing both asset-based and cash flow financings from $20 - $150 million to middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, its team of experienced, responsive professionals have provided more than $4 billion in secured debt commitments across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.

About Eclipse RTO and CMG

Based in Dallas, Texas, Eclipse RTO (“Eclipse” or the “Company”) is a leading rent-to-own operator specializing in furniture, appliances, and electronics. Eclipse is a portfolio company of CMG (“CMG” or the “Sponsor”), a Dallas-based family investment office focused on multi-unit and franchise sector, spanning restaurants, hotels, retail, sports, automotive, and real estate industries.