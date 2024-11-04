MACOM Selected to Lead Advanced GaN-on-SiC Semiconductor Technology Development Project

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has been selected to lead a development project to establish advanced gallium nitride (“GaN”) on silicon carbide (SiC) process technologies for radio frequency (“RF”) and microwave applications. Funded by the CHIPS and Science Act (“CHIPS”) through the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the project will focus on developing semiconductor manufacturing processes for GaN-based materials and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (“MMICs”) operating efficiently at high voltage and at millimeter-wave (“mmW”) frequencies.

MACOM is a member of the Commercial Leap-Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Microelectronics Commons Hub and will work with North Carolina State University, Adroit Materials and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) on this project. The year 1 value of this award is $3.4 million.

This award expands upon a series of GaN technology development activities with the DoD, including a 2021 Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United State Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”) where MACOM successfully transferred AFRL’s 0.14 micron GaN-on-SiC MMIC process to its Massachusetts-based U.S. Trusted Foundry. This was followed in 2023 by a $4 million AFRL contract to develop GaN technologies for mmW applications and a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) award valued at up to $10.1 million aimed at improved heat dissipation for high power applications. Earlier this year, MACOM was awarded a separate CHIPS-funded GaN technology development contract worth up to $11.4 million.

"Our strategy is to increase domestic production of state-of-the-art RF and microwave power technologies to support our military’s RADAR and sensing applications and to enable next generation telecommunications networks,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the technologies and products developed under these contracts will help keep the United States and MACOM on the leading edge.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more visit www.macom.com.