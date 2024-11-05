Airbox Systems and Fernbridge Partner in New Zealand to Transform Emergency Management and Response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbox Systems, the leading provider of operational information sharing software for the emergency services, and Fernbridge, a New Zealand-based security and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Airbox’s groundbreaking emergency management and response capabilities to New Zealand.

Airbox software instantly visualises and shares critical information, empowering emergency services teams to make safer, smarter decisions fast. This collaboration will leverage Airbox's cutting-edge software and Fernbridge's local expertise to empower emergency response teams across the country with real-time information and enhanced coordination and communication during critical incidents, including climate disasters.

"We are excited to collaborate with Fernbridge to revolutionise how organisations manage and respond to emergencies in New Zealand," William Moore CEO of Airbox Systems. "Having spent time talking with representatives from across New Zealand’s response community, we are confident that Airbox can make a crucial difference to the safety of responders and members of the public. Each country has unique elements to both the way that response is conducted and to the types of incident that they respond to. Working with a highly knowledgeable local team will not only ensure that Airbox is well represented but that our products continue to be the best fit for the needs of New Zealand."

Ash Isherwood, the Managing Director of Fernbridge added, "This partnership with Airbox Systems aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety and security in New Zealand. We believe that Airbox's situational awareness software will be a game-changer for our emergency management agencies, enabling them to respond more effectively and efficiently to any crisis."

The Airbox solution seamlessly integrates data from multiple sources, including maps, sensors, cameras, and communication systems, into a single, unified view. This real-time situational awareness empowers responders to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and collaborate seamlessly, ultimately leading to better outcomes for those in need.

About Airbox Systems UK

Airbox’s comprehensive software solution empowers emergency services to make safer, more effective decisions. Users instantly share and visualise all critical operational information. Unlike traditional radio communications, which limit the speed and volume of information, Airbox ensures that complex and fast-moving operations are supported with clear, complete, and easily understandable visual data, enabling teams to act with confidence and precision.

About Fernbridge Limited NZ

Fernbridge Limited NZ is a New Zealand-based security and technology company specialising in delivering innovative solutions for various sectors, including emergency management. They are committed to enhancing safety and security in New Zealand through cutting-edge technology and local expertise.