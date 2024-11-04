Amentum a Partner on Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory Contract Award

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a market leader in energy and environmental engineering solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science has awarded the contract to manage and operate Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) to a consortium that includes Amentum. The consortium will deliver cutting-edge scientific program management expertise to drive Fermilab’s mission of understanding the physics of our universe.

The contract was awarded to Fermi Forward Discovery Group, LLC, which is led by the University of Chicago and Universities Research Association and includes partners Amentum and Longenecker & Associates.

“We are excited to apply our extensive experience in managing complex scientific facilities and our dedication to safety, innovation, and operational excellence to Fermilab as it continues to push the boundaries of knowledge in particle physics,” said Mark Whitney, President of Amentum’s Energy & Environment Group. “Amentum has a proven track record of lab operations as a partner managing the Lawrence Livermore and Idaho National Laboratories for the DOE, and we look forward to providing world-class support as part of this ground-breaking research team.”

Fermilab, a 6,800-acre site located in Batavia, Illinois, collaborates with more than 50 countries around the world to unlock the mysteries of how our universe was born, how it has evolved over time, and the fundamental rules that govern it. The primary mission of the laboratory is particle physics experiments using world-leading accelerators—studying the smallest building blocks of matter using some of the largest and most complex machines in the world.

The contract, which has a maximum value of $5 billion for an initial five-year base period and extensions that shall not exceed 20 years, includes Amentum as an integrated subcontractor. Fermi Forward Discovery Group, LLC will assume operations January 1, 2025 after a ninety-day transition period that began October 1, 2024.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, inclusion and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

