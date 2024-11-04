AI Integrated into Conduent Life@Work® Connect with Jellyvision and TALON to Educate Employees about Open Enrollment and Maximize Healthcare Benefit Spend

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, announced the integration of AI-driven solutions by TALON and Jellyvision’s ALEX with its Life@Work Connect Experience Platform, to elevate employee understanding of their personal health and wellness benefits. With the addition of Jellyvision and TALON, Life@Work Connect integrates additional uses of AI with two new employee resources in its digital portal that help employees navigate open enrollment more easily and maximize their healthcare benefits throughout the year.

Integrated tools for benefits decisions, education and optimization

ALEX, Jellyvision’s benefits decision support advisor, engages employees to guide them through their entire benefits package, taking into consideration an individual’s personal level of risk tolerance, their unique health, family, and lifestyle, and then offers personalized benefits recommendations.

TALON’s price transparency tool helps employees identify and navigate to low-cost, high quality, in-network providers, with over 10,000 services and procedures searchable for accurate, precise out-of-pocket cost-comparison.

By integrating educational and price-transparency solutions into its Life@Work Connect platform, Conduent’s health and wellness administration solutions:

maximize employer investments in health care benefits, which is the second most expensive line item for employers after payroll.

increase employee understanding of their benefit plan options and costs.

“When companies improve the employee experience, like helping employees better understand their benefits, companies positively impact business metrics,” said John Larson, Vice President for Total Benefit Solutions at Conduent. “When clients work with Conduent as a health and wellness benefits administrator, we bring together our capabilities and experience with multiple decision tools into a single seamless and digital employee experience that drives engagement and business outcomes.”

“ALEX develops deep trust with users with bits of humor and delight woven into the benefit plan selection. You have to build trust with an individual to encourage them to change behaviors. We know ALEX is having an impact that translates into tangible results. Employee reports show they are making more preventative healthcare appointments, are better able to meet their health goals, and almost 90% say they understand their benefits more after talking with ALEX,” said Brian Meager, President of Jellyvision.

“Once employees have selected their health plan, they are often confused about how to optimize their benefits. TALON’s data shows a huge opportunity to help employees save on out-of-pocket healthcare expenses,” said Mark Galvin, CEO at TALON. “By providing employees with the ability to comparison shop means they are getting real and measurable benefits. For instance, employees who searched and shopped for various blood tests saved as much as 95% off the highest-cost in-network provider and over 25% compared to employees who didn’t shop.”

Health and wellness administration provider Conduent, benefits advisor ALEX from Jellyvision and TALON’s health care price transparency platform can enable better health and wellness outcomes for employees with solutions that align budget, benefits strategy and goals.

