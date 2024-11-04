RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors Streamlines Financing for Customers with the GreenSky® Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors (RAFTRx), a top-rated roofing and outdoor exterior solutions provider that specializes in the insurance-claim sector, announced today its collaboration with GreenSky.

“This new relationship with the GreenSky® Program demonstrates our continuing commitment to partner with innovative industry leaders to put our customers in the driver’s seat when it comes to roof repair,” shares Gyner Ozgul, CEO of RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors. “From a business perspective, the collaboration allows our brands to close deals faster and with more customers. As always, we will continue to pursue other organic opportunities to grow the business.”

GreenSky is an Atlanta-based financial technology company that manages the GreenSky® Program and licenses its proprietary and patented platform to banks and other financial institutions to make consumer loans through the Program. The relationship with the GreenSky® Program will enable RAFTRx brands to offer customers frictionless payment options, driving the opportunity to increase sales volume and accelerate cash flow. Loans for the GreenSky® Program are provided by federally insured, federal or state chartered financial institutions, without regard to age, race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, or familial status. Greensky manages the GreenSky® Program by providing origination and servicing support to banks and other financial institutions that make or hold program loans. GreenSky is not a lender, and all credit decisions and loan terms are determined by Program lenders. Since the GreenSky® Program’s inception, nearly 6 million consumers have financed more than $50 billion of commerce using GreenSky’s real-time “apply and buy” technology.

“We are pleased to support the growth of businesses such as RAFTRx as they provide essential home services to their customers,” says Tim Kaliban, GreenSky CEO, adding, “Our goal is always to best serve the needs of our Merchants so they can focus on best serving their customers. We’ll be working closely to support their program launch toward maximum adoption and success.”

About RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors

Formed in 2023, RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is a multi-regional, residential and commercial roofing and exterior solutions platform focused primarily on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide customers with roofing and exterior services. RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is headquartered in Duluth, GA with 24 offices across 10 states. The current RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors portfolio of brands includes Perimeter Roofing, Humbled Roofing & Restoration, Regal Roofing, Blue Hammer Roofing and Mills Siding & Roofing. For more information, contact Marketing@raftrxroofing.com.

About GreenSky, LLC

GreenSky, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, banks, and institutional investors. GreenSky's highly scalable, proprietary, and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. The GreenSky® Program is operated on behalf of, and financing is provided by, federally insured, federal or state chartered financial institutions, which leverage GreenSky's technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since GreenSky's inception, nearly 6 million consumers have financed more than $50 billion of commerce using GreenSky's real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information visit GreenSky.com