RobotShop Expands Its Robotics Integrator Network & Launches a Living Lab in Quebec

Robotics Integration Services - At RobotShop, we don’t just offer robots—we provide complete integration services to seamlessly incorporate advanced robotics into your operations. Whether you’re looking to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, or innovate your industry, our robotic solutions are designed to meet your unique business needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIRABEL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotShop Inc. is thrilled to announce the expansion of its integrator network through a strategic partnership with Fractal Robotics, a leading service robotics integrator in Canada. This collaboration will enhance the capabilities of the RobotShop Robotics Integration Service (RRIS) and further strengthen its position in the service robotics market.

Additionally, RobotShop is announcing the creation of a Living Lab dedicated to service robots at its headquarters in Quebec. This innovation hub will serve as a center for custom robotics applications, a showroom, and for training, and research. The new facility, integrated with RobotShop’s other logistics operations, will maximize the deployment of solutions for customers and support the global expansion of the RRIS.

As the #1 source for everything robotics for over 20 years, RobotShop proudly launched its Robotics Integration Service in May 2024. This initiative offers a single entry point for businesses seeking comprehensive robotics solutions. Catering to various industries, the service provides robotics solutions, servicing, integration, and support, ensuring customers can seamlessly incorporate robotics into their operations.

As a trusted partner, Fractal Robotics brings a wealth of expertise in tailored robotics integration for sectors such as hospitality, commercial cleaning, and tourism. This strategic alliance will enable RobotShop to leverage Fractal's expertise to reinforce its internal team and accelerate the deployment of solutions in the field. Furthermore, the partnership brings the necessary resources and expertise to swiftly bring the Living Lab to life and expand RobotShop's network of collaborators, both in Canada and internationally.

“The service robots segment of the robotics industry is growing rapidly, and our customers are seeking a single gateway for all robotics solutions, including local integration services and support,” said Mario Tremblay, CEO and founder of RobotShop. “As always, we listen to our customers, and we will meet their expectations.”

RobotShop’s offer of service robots is continually expanding and will soon cover a wide range of industries, including agriculture, cleaning, inspection & maintenance, security & rescue, medical & healthcare, hospitality, construction & demolition, logistics & transport, research, and multipurpose robots such as humanoid robots, which are quickly emerging as a distinct sector.

As new robotic platforms become available through our extensive network of manufacturers, the RobotShop Robotics Integration Program will extend its reach and capabilities by onboarding experienced collaborators to ensure top-tier service. The program has already attracted numerous applications from robotics experts across various fields, further strengthening our ability to meet growing industry demands.

"Our team has integrated robotics across various industries, including restaurants, factories, seniors’ homes, hospitals, and more, driven by our mission to accelerate the adoption of robotics in all sectors. We continually strive to offer a robotics catalog that meets the diverse needs of our clients," said Jean-Michel Lemaire, President and Co-founder of Fractal Robotics. "Partnering with RobotShop was a natural choice for us, given their ability to provide the widest range of robotic solutions, allowing us to better serve our clients' needs. This collaboration will benefit everyone interested in entering the era of robotics. As RobotShop aptly puts it: Together, fostering a world full of robots that positively impact our lives."

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the service robotics industry experienced significant growth across various sectors last year. Worldwide sales of professional service robots surged by 30%. Key sectors driving this growth include transportation and logistics, hospitality, agriculture, medical, inspection and maintenance.

About RobotShop Inc.

RobotShop, the world's leading source of robotic technology, has been an established industry leader for over 20 years. With a clear purpose of fostering a world full of robots that positively impact our lives, RobotShop embraces the limitless potential of robotics to inspire innovation, solve complex problems, and create novel opportunities for humanity. Serving as your go-to source for everything robotics, RobotShop offers various robot parts, robots and other solutions such as robotics education, consumer robotics, professional Service Robots and industrial robotics.

For more information about RobotShop, visit: ca.robotshop.com/pages/robotics-integration-services

About Fractal Robotics Inc.

Fractal Robotics' mission is to make robotics accessible across all industries by providing comprehensive services, including distribution, integration, and custom development of robotic solutions. The team stands out with extensive field experience and deep expertise in robotics, allowing them to fully understand the unique challenges faced by clients. Each project receives tailored solutions, and when standard options are insufficient, custom innovations are developed to ensure an optimal fit and maximize the robot's effectiveness.

To ensure project success, Fractal Robotics offers a complete integration service, which includes robot installation, user training, detailed documentation, and ongoing technical support to address any questions or concerns.