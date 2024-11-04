OneSpan’s Cloud-Native Guidewire Integration to Drive Cloud Adoption for P&C Insurance Carriers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced the availability of its new Ready for Guidewire integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace to drive cloud adoption within the P&C sector. OneSpan Sign’s new cloud-native integrations with Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud delivers an end-to-end digital workflow allowing P&C insurance carriers to launch faster with reduced complexity and operational burden.

In a rapidly changing digital world, it’s become critical for insurance carriers to transition to the cloud to remain competitive and meet customer demands. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, insurers that embrace cloud technology can reduce their IT costs by up to 40%1 while enhancing their speed to market and customer experience.

The OneSpan integrations with ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter offer a low-code/no-code approach to implement OneSpan Sign directly into existing policy and claim workflows with reduced need for developer resources. By combining Guidewire’s leading P&C insurance technology and OneSpan’s eSignature solution, this partnership provides an enhanced and modernized end to end experience allowing P&C carriers to increase ROI, automate processes, and boost customer productivity.

“Congratulations to the OneSpan team on the release of their new cloud-native Guidewire integrations. We thank them for their sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2024,” said Will Murphy, VP, Global Technology Alliances at Guidewire. “Our continued collaboration with OneSpan ensures that our customers can access their latest innovations in cloud technology while streamlining policy and claims, simplifying processes, and improving the overall customer experience.”

“Guidewire is a leading technology solution for P&C carriers and OneSpan Sign is built on 20 years of experience helping insurers implement complex workflows,” said Sameer Hajarnis, SVP and GM of Digital Agreements at OneSpan. “With over 30 use cases that can benefit from eSignatures across an insurer’s organization, eSignatures is a foundational part of an insurer’s digital technology stack, creating a legally enforceable agreement between two or more parties. Bridging on nearly a decade of experience partnering with Guidewire, carriers that make the move to cloud will experience higher customer satisfaction and retention.”

These pre-built integrations are low-code solutions, enabling accelerated time to market for insurers. These powerful, configurable integrations create a streamlined and cost-effective approach to elevating productivity in managing new digital policies or redesigning a claims resolution process. Employees can focus on their core insurance processes without the need for continued training on how to use the eSignature service to ensure the processes remain compliant and secure.

OneSpan is a proud Bronze sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2024, taking place November 17-20 in Nashville, TN. For more information about the OneSpan Sign integration with Guidewire and the Guidewire/OneSpan partnership, visit Booth B10 in the Claims Management Center at Guidewire Connections or the Guidewire Marketplace.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides security, identity, electronic signature, and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2024 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/insurance-productivity-2030-reimagining-the-insurer-for-the-future