NYU Langone Health to Remain In-Network for Hundreds of Thousands of Anthem Members in Central NY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York have announced a new, multi-year care agreement with NYU Langone Health that secures long-term access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for patients covered by Anthem health plans.

“NYU Langone Health has been an ideal partner, working collaboratively with Anthem to improve health outcomes and moderate cost trends in New York,” said Victor DeStefano, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York. “Health care providers and health plans working together is crucial to building a better, more affordable health system. This agreement is great news for New York, our business community, and our taxpayers.”

Anthem and NYU Langone partner to strategize on interventions that aim to ensure members continue to complete their recommended health screenings (breast, colorectal, cervical) and immunizations. The new agreement also further advances a long-standing value-based care relationship the two organizations have developed over fourteen years. The program aligns payment with quality measures rather than simply the quantity of patient interactions.

Through NYU Langone and Anthem’s clinical collaboration to continually improve health outcomes and cost trends, the Value-Based Care programs have seen positive results, including improved quality metrics based on NCQA Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set and overall moderation of cost trends.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Serving New Yorkers for 90 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield HP is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield HP is the trade name of Anthem HP, LLC. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., serving residents and businesses in the 17 eastern and southeastern counties of New York state. Additional information about Anthem is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.