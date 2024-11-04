Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund Donates $250,000 to Support Hurricane Recovery

Furry Friends Ranch in Palm City, Florida, is one of the many organizations whose disaster relief efforts were supported by the MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Country music icon Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund has made initial donations totaling $250,000 to help 32 animal shelters and organizations across multiple states that were impacted by the recent hurricanes.

“Helene hit the week before our Music for Mutts benefit concert, and it only seemed right to use the event to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Then Milton came right behind it – packing a devastating one-two punch,” said Lambert. “Thankfully, and thanks to all the animal loving supporters who’ve made donations to our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund, we were able to quickly get help where it was needed most. We know this will be a very long recovery and we’re committed to helping our four-legged friends and the people who care for them get back on their feet.”

Music for Mutts, the 15th anniversary MuttNation Foundation celebration presented by Tractor Supply, featured a memorable night of performances celebrated by Billboard for “the vocal power and camaraderie onstage” from Lambert, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Riley Green, Lukas Nelson, Ashley Monroe and Natalie Hemby, in addition to a special opening set by Jake Worthington. Additional artists who weren’t able to join in person also stepped up to support MuttNation’s efforts, including Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood, Morgan Wallen and Noah Kahan.

“Caring for animals and our communities is central to Life Out Here, and we’re passionate about giving back, especially during times like these,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “As the region recovers from these hurricanes, we’re honored to lend a helping hand to shelters that have been impacted.”

The MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund was founded in 2023 to raise funds specifically for disaster relief efforts. The Fund has raised over $1 million to date and has allocated over $600,000 to help animals, shelters and supporting organizations after wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Each year, Tractors Supply stores nationwide host an in-store donation-at-checkout drive to support the Fund.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation Foundation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization that has raised over $10 million in support of its mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation provides support through the MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund to shelters and supporting organizations in times of natural disaster and supports spay & neuter through the MuttNation “It Takes Balls” program. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the US. To learn more, visit https://muttnation.com/.

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. With her 10th solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, available everywhere now via Republic Records, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

A multi-dimensional superstar, she’s earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, Sheryl Crow and Elle King; and delivered her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem “Y’All Means All” for Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” She’s taken those standards to become a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised over $10 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

MirandaLambert.com

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 2,270 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.