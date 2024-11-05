Hoffmann Green Obtains New CSTB Assessment to Decarbonize Single-Family Home Construction With Groupe Trecobat and Fimurex Planchers

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces that it has obtained a new Appréciation Technique d'Expérimentation (ATEx) representing a significant step towards the decarbonization of single-family home construction, in partnership with the Trecobat Group and Fimurex Planchers, a subsidiary of the Fimurex Group, key players in the sector.

Identified by the number 3380_V1, this ATEx certifies the reliability of H-UKR cement-based concrete for compression tables in shored floors over crawl spaces in single-family homes. Issued by the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB), a leading public institution in the fields of building quality, durability and safety, this assessment enables Hoffmann Green to expand the field of application of its decarbonized cement and accelerate its distribution in the construction sector. It also confirms the company's technical advance in low-carbon cements.

This new assessment supports a technical collaboration between Hoffmann Green's H-UKR decarbonized cement and the prefabricated floor system from Fimurex Planchers, a specialist in the design of reinforced concrete elements for single-family homes. This synergy enables, among other features, the integration of a decarbonized floor system into the Trecobat Green range of timber-frame homes, reinforcing the partnership established in January 2024 between Hoffmann Green and Trecobat, France's 4th largest builder of single-family homes. Thanks to the combination of the three partners' cutting-edge technologies, the 2031 objectives of the RE2020 environmental regulation are already being met today, underlining their commitment to the ecological transition and to reducing the carbon footprint of building.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this new assessment, which confirms the relevance of our decarbonized cement in new applications in the construction sector. It reinforces our partnership with Trecobat, which aims to decarbonize single-family home construction and promote the distribution of Hoffmann 0% clinker cements throughout the sector.”

Alban BOYE, Chairman and CEO of Trecobat Group, added: “This partnership with Hoffmann Green enables us to offer our customers environmentally- responsible homes. Together, we're paving the way for innovative single-family housing solutions that already meet the 2031 thresholds of the RE2020 environmental regulations, and shaping the future of sustainable construction in the Grand Ouest region.”

Pascal BARBE, Chairman and CEO of Fimurex Group, concludes: “We are pleased to see that our reinforced concrete floor technology is contributing to decarbonization in single-family home construction, by combining it with Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements. This combination guarantees a high level of quality while preserving the usual processing of our floors. We look forward to seeing this process, the result of two key technologies, deployed in Trecobat Green single-family homes.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT TRECOBAT GROUP

Founded in 1972 in Brittany, Groupe Trecobat benefits from a precise and concrete knowledge of local markets and the real estate sector through its original activity as a builder of single-family homes.

Over the past 50 years, Trecobat has progressively integrated specific trades and skills to create a global, structured response to the housing sector in the broadest sense of the term: construction of single-family homes, industrial wood production, regional development, promotion and the tertiary sector. Trecobat has become a leader in the Britain construction market and ranks 4th nationally with sales of 203 million euros in 2023.

A leader in the real estate sector through constant innovation, the Groupe Trecobat has built its reputation on its pioneering spirit.

For more information, please visit: https://trecobat-groupe.fr

ABOUT FIMUREX PLANCHERS

Fimurex Planchers is a specialized branch of Fimurex, a French industrial group renowned for the manufacture and design of reinforced concrete frames and floors. For over 50 years, Fimurex Planchers has been developing a complete range of floor solutions, renowned for being among the lightest on the market. These solutions are adapted to the construction of single-family homes and apartment buildings, offering reliability, safety and ease of installation.

For further information: www.fimurex.com