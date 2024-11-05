Defense Logistics Agency Selects Tetra Tech for Its $12 Billion Enterprise Technology Services Multiple-Award Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) selected Tetra Tech, including its Amyx operations, for its $12 billion J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 multiple-award contract.

Under the JETS 2.0 indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, Tetra Tech will support many of DLA’s most critical requirements including cybersecurity, operational technology, enterprise resource planning modernization, and supply chain optimization. Tetra Tech’s software engineers and technical specialists also will develop applications and provide related services that drive an adaptive and resilient global infrastructure.

Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO said, “Our Amyx operations has been a trusted partner of the DLA for more than 25 years. With Tetra Tech’s expanded capabilities and our Tetra Tech Delta software services, we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence, delivering innovative Infrastructure Technology solutions to support DLA’s mission.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.