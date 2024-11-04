Renewables: BNP Paribas and SACE Alongside NHOA Energy's Green Growth

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

BNP Paribas and SACE have accompanied the growth of NHOA Energy (Paris:NHOA) in Australia through a “performance bond” with an initial value of 87.7 million Australian dollars, issued by BNP Paribas itself and guaranteed in part by SACE. Alongside the project in Australia, which is now proceeding successfully, both BNP Paribas and SACE have also supported NHOA Energy in a further project, again related to clean energy storage, in Great Britain, through the issuance of commercial guarantees for 4 million pounds sterling, again issued by BNP Paribas and partly guaranteed by SACE.

NHOA Energy, an Italian company among the world leaders in energy storage systems that make renewable energy sources stable and available 24/7, is building a battery energy storage system in Blyth, a location in South Australia, to store energy produced from renewable sources, with a capacity of 400MWh and in Coylton, a location in Scotland, with a capacity of 113MWh.

Projects that are fully in line with the mission of NHOA Group, which also deals with electric mobility and operates, through Atlante, one of the largest networks of fast and ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles in Southern Europe.

«These important transactions, in light of the rapid growth experienced in recent years and which will continue in the future, confirm the confidence of financial operators in NHOA Energy’s strategy. We are deeply grateful to BNP Paribas and SACE for the support and forward-looking approach in backing our technology play fully dedicated to the energy transition», commented Ilaria Scarinci, CFO of NHOA Energy.

«The transactions we have finalized together with SACE, in favor of NHOA Energy, is in line with the ESG strategy of the Bank and the BNP Paribas Group. We are convinced that the challenges of sustainability also pass through the support of industrial realities of excellence, leaders in their reference sectors, able to aim, with their business, at technological innovation that is attentive to the environmental context and in line with a healthy and progressive energy transition», explained Marco Lattuada, Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking of BNP Paribas in Italy and Executive Chairman Corporate & Institutional Banking Italy for BNL BNP Paribas.

«Supporting Italian companies in their internationalization processes is at the heart of our mission, in line with the INSIEME 2025 Industrial Plan. For this reason, we are proud to stand by NHOA Energy and support its growth plans in the Australian and British markets through projects in sustainability and technological innovation», underlined Valerio Perinelli, Chief Business Officer of SACE.

The BNP Paribas Group in Italy is present with 13 Legal Entities specialized in "Commercial, Personal Banking & Services"; "Investment & Protection Services"; and "Corporate & Institutional Banking," serving over 5 million customers including retail, corporate, and institutional, and through approximately 17,000 employees.

Internationally, the Group is active in 65 countries, with about 190,000 employees, of which about 148,000 are in Europe, where it operates in four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy, and Luxembourg.

SACE is the Italian insurance-financial group, directly controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, specialized in supporting businesses and the national economic fabric through a wide range of tools and solutions to support competitiveness in Italy and around the world. For over forty-five years, the SACE Group has been the partner of choice for Italian companies exporting and growing in foreign markets. It also supports the banking system to facilitate, with its financial guarantees, companies' access to credit to support their liquidity and investments for competitiveness and sustainability within the Italian Green New Deal, starting from the domestic market. SACE is present in the world with 13 offices in target countries for Made in Italy, with the aim of building relationships with leading local counterparts and, through dedicated financial instruments, facilitating business with Italian companies. With a portfolio of insured operations and guaranteed investments amounting to 260 billion euros, the group is at the side of about 50 thousand companies, mainly SMEs, supporting their growth in Italy and in about 200 countries worldwide.

NHOA Energy

NHOA Energy is NHOA Group’s business unit that designs and delivers turn-key energy storage systems, transforming solar and wind farms into sustainable energy sources available 24/7. As a pioneer in microgrids with renewables and green storage systems, NHOA Energy ranks among the top global system integrators with almost 20 years of experience and over 2GWh of capacity online and under construction in five continents around the world. NHOA Energy with offices in UK, US, Taiwan and Australia, maintains research, development, and production of its technologies entirely in Italy.

