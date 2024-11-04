HD Hyundai Infracore, Amogy, and SK Innovation Forge Alliance to Develop Sustainable Distributed Power Generation Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, HD Hyundai Infracore Co. (HDI), and SK Innovation Co. (SKI) have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop a distributed power generation system that integrates their respective technologies.

This new system will combine HDI’s HX22 100% hydrogen engine (the “HDI Engine”) with Amogy’s ammonia cracking technology, which uses state-of-the-art catalyst materials to break down ammonia into hydrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability. By combining Amogy’s technology with the HDI Engine, this new integrated system promises a cost-effective ammonia-to-power solution, optimized to advance the decarbonization of distributed power generation in the South Korea power market.

Through the partnership, the companies plan to explore the long-term commercial viability and opportunities presented by the combined power generation system. This partnership aligns with the goals of the South Korean government to promote clean hydrogen and ammonia-based power generation under the Clean Hydrogen Portfolio Standard (CHPS) starting this year.

“Together with HDI and SKI, we can set new standards in sustainable energy,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This collaboration not only advances our mission to provide clean energy solutions but also supports South Korea’s ambitions for a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to working together to turn this innovative vision into a reality.”

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, as well as stationary power generation applications. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Norway, Singapore and South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About HDI

Since producing the first diesel engine in Korea in 1958, HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE has supplied diesel and natural gas engines developed with its own technology to customers around the world. HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE is now growing into a global top tier engine manufacturer that prioritizes customer satisfaction, and is taking the lead in creating a sustainable world as a total power solution provider through the development of electrification solutions and hydrogen engines.

About SKI

Established as South Korea’s first and largest oil refining company in 1962, now leading the way toward ‘Green Energy & Materials Company’ with the ESG value. SK Innovation is a SK Group’s intermediate holding company in field of energy, petrochemical, lubricants, E&P, e-mobility battery, information and electronic materials businesses along with 9 major subsidiaries.

SK Innovation has established a value chain in its businesses with a vertical integration from E&P to producing petrochemical products and expanded the green portfolio through continuous investment in battery and materials sectors.