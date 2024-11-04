Jackson Increases Access to RILA Product through Distribution Partnership with JPMorganChase

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.2 (NYSE: JXN), today announced it is partnering with JPMorganChase to offer its registered index-linked annuity (RILA), Jackson Market Link Pro II®, to the approximately 5,000 financial professionals at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

“ We are proud to expand our partnership with JPMorganChase, a premier firm in the financial services industry, to provide their financial professionals with access to Jackson Market Link Pro II and further support their client needs,” said Greg Masucci, Senior Vice President, Strategic Relationships, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “ We continue to see increased adoption of RILAs, also referred to as buffered annuities, within portfolios as more clients seek protection opportunities while potentially growing their assets. We’re excited J.P. Morgan Wealth Management financial professionals and their clients now have increased access to Jackson’s solutions-oriented team that is focused on delivering exceptional client service. I appreciate the collaboration to develop this partnership and look forward to the ways our organizations will work together to help more Americans plan for a secure retirement.”

To learn more about Jackson Market Link Pro II, visit the company’s award-winning3 Registered Index-Linked Annuity (RILA) Digital Ecosystem. The RILA Digital Ecosystem is a one-stop-shop illustrating the benefits of RILAs, providing a customized, real-time look at how a RILA could fit within a client’s holistic financial plan.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Call Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2023. (Criteria used for Call Center World Class FCR Certification is 80% or higher of customers getting their contact resolved on the first call to the call center (FCR) for 3 consecutive months or more.)

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

This material is authorized for use only when preceded or accompanied by the current contract prospectus. Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks of the registered index-linked annuity. This and other important information is contained in the current contract prospectus at Jackson.com/ProspectusJMLP2 for Jackson Market Link Pro II or Jackson.com/ProspectusJMLPA2 for Jackson Market Link Pro Advisory II. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of Jackson National Life Insurance Company. They are not backed by the broker/dealer from which this annuity contract is purchased, by the insurance agency from which this annuity contract is purchased or any affiliates of those entities, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of Jackson National Life Insurance Company.

Registered index-linked annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan). Registered index-linked annuities are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, member FINRA. These contracts have limitations and restrictions. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features, benefits, limitations, and charges. Discuss them with your financial professional or contact Jackson for more information.

Firm and state variations may apply. Additionally, product may not be available in all states.

1 ISS Market Intelligence, Selling Annuities Through Intermediaries Report, 2024

2 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

3 Datos Insights Insurance Technology Impact Award, 2024.