Rithm Capital and Newrez Pledge Support to Disaster Relief Efforts in Wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM, “Rithm Capital” or “Rithm”), a leading alternative asset manager, pledged a commitment of $500,000 to support disaster response efforts in the devastating wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton through its wholly owned subsidiary Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a leading mortgage lender and servicer. Funding will directly support Habitat for Humanity and the Newrez Employee Emergency and Disaster (NEED) Fund.

“Our thoughts are with all those whose lives have been affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “We have seen the devastating aftermath of these hurricanes across the communities we serve and are committed to working hand-in-hand with our partners at Newrez to support recovery, resilience and hope in the region.”

“At Newrez we have always understood that homeownership is more than a financial transaction. It is about people, and the health and vibrancy of the communities that sustain them,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “We stand in support of all those impacted and will continue to mobilize resources for disaster relief, drawing on our deep roots in the impacted regions and our commitment to living our core value of ‘caring fiercely’ in supporting the community rebuilding and restoration efforts ahead.”

Additionally, Newrez will participate as a corporate sponsor of SOULSHINE, a benefit concert to aid relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, to be held at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2024. The all-star lineup features Dave Matthews Band, Warren Haynes Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Goose, and special guests Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Joe Russo, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5.6 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

ABOUT NEWREZ

Newrez is a leading mortgage lender and servicer dedicated to providing a customer-first experience and helping homeowners throughout their homeownership journey. Newrez offers industry-leading servicing capabilities for owned MSRs and for third-party clients, as well as a robust origination model with presence in the retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct verticals. Newrez’s mission is to champion homeownership – the company helps clients achieve their homeownership goals through a wide array of products and services. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.