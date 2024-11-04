Westinghouse Signs Contract for Engineering of AP1000® Reactors in Bulgaria

Following the signing ceremony. From left: Yoon Young-Joon, President and CEO, Hyundai Engineering & Construction; Ji I Cho, Deputy Head of Mission and Charge d'Affaires a.i., Embassy of the Republic of Korea; Vladimir Malinov, Minister of Energy, Bulgaria; Dimitar Glavchev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; Elias Gedeon, Senior Vice President of Westinghouse Energy Systems; Kenneth Merten, U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria; and Petyo Ivanov, Executive Director, Kozloduy NPP - New Build. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFIA, Bulgaria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. and Bulgaria’s Kozloduy NPP - New Build EAD today signed the Engineering Services Contract for two AP1000® reactors to be built at the Kozloduy site. Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Bulgarian Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov, U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten, Executive Director of Kozloduy NPP - New Build Petyo Ivanov, Senior Vice President of Westinghouse Energy Systems Elias Gedeon, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction President and CEO Yoon Young-Joon attended the signing ceremony in Sofia.

The contract scope includes site planning for two Westinghouse AP1000® units, the most advanced Generation III+ nuclear reactor available today. In addition, the contract provides support for Kozloduy NPP - New Build EAD to begin licensing and permitting, while providing critical project planning and operations & maintenance development. The work outlined in the 12-month contract will begin immediately.

“Bulgaria has over 50 years of experience in the construction of nuclear facilities. And today's event will build on this experience and contribute to the independence, diversification and stability of nuclear energy in the country and throughout Europe. We are pleased to partner on the new build project with Westinghouse Electric Company and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, which are undisputed leaders in this field. I am convinced of the great success of the project, and the Bulgarian state will give its maximum for its successful implementation,” said Dimitar Glavchev, Bulgarian Prime Minister.

“The main priority of our cabinet is the development of nuclear energy. Our consistent efforts in this direction have led to today's event. We are thankful to Westinghouse Electric Company and Hyundai Engineering & Construction for responding to our request and forming a consortium. I believe that in less than 10 years we will have a working project that will be a guarantee for the Bulgarian population and country, that we will have clean energy at an affordable price,” said Vladimir Malinov, Bulgarian Minister of Energy.

“The United States fully supports Bulgaria’s efforts to ensure its energy security through the diversification of its energy sector. The construction of these two new reactors will both enhance Bulgaria’s energy security and position the country as a key energy hub for the region,” said Kenneth Merten, U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria. “This project, using advanced American technology with unparalleled safety standards over years of safe operation, is poised to provide sustainable and secure energy for Bulgaria’s future.”

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Bulgaria, and to work closely in building two advanced AP1000 units that will bolster Bulgaria’s energy security,” said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. “This project will not only deliver clean, safe and stable power to Bulgaria, it will also create high-quality jobs and real economic benefits for years to come and foster Bulgaria’s energy independence.”

Bulgaria’s first AP1000 nuclear reactor is anticipated to achieve commercial operation in 2035. Westinghouse has already signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 Bulgarian suppliers to support the project. The two-unit Kozloduy project will also provide Bulgarian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In China, there are four AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records with eight additional reactors under construction and four more under contract. In addition, there are two operating AP1000 units at the Vogtle site in Georgia. The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria, and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, India and North America. There will be 18 units based on AP1000 technology in operation globally by the end of the decade.

