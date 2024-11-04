Transition Industries Expands Public-Private Partnerships for Its Pacifico Mexinol Project in Sinaloa, Mexico

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transition Industries announced this week that it is furthering its commitment to support the long-term socioeconomic development in the Ahome Municipality of Sinaloa, Mexico where its Pacifico Mexinol project, a 6,145 MT per day ultra-low carbon methanol production facility, is expected to be in operation in 2028. Transition Industries has signed a cooperation agreement with the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) to engage local academic leaders in economic research studies.

Dr. Cesar Parra, Vice-Rectorate of the Northern Zone of UAS, said: “These types of agreements with businesses are of vital importance since the knowledge acquired in university classrooms can be applied in the field, bringing great advances in research and technology in the region.”

Dr. Mario Nieves, UAS General Directorate of Research and Postgraduate Studies, further commented: “These agreements help fill the need for researchers to be able to transform their knowledge into tangible solutions for society.”

The agreement with UAS comes on the heels of a two year engagement with the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico (UAIM) in Los Mochis, Ahome, whereby UAIM social scientists have been conducting Community Participatory Studies in nine local communities within the Pacifico Mexinol future area of operations.

The Center for Investment and Trade (CIT) and the Council for Economic Development of Sinaloa (CODESIN), under the leadership of Secretary of Economy of Sinaloa Government Javier Gaxiola Coppel, have been instrumental in facilitating these Public-Private Partnerships and others.

Karin Nunan, Transition Industries Director of Corporate Affairs, said: “At Transition Industries we are committed to balancing the energy transition with social and economic development. We aspire to have our Pacifico Mexinol project be a global example of how multi-party dialogue can create shared value for business, academia, community and government.”

The company has also been working closely with the Women’s Secretariat of the Municipality of Ahome on efforts related to promoting gender equality and diversity.

Servando Bojorquez, Pacifico Mexinol Community Relations Manager, said: “Working with academic institutions and local leaders ensures we are not just generating future jobs and opportunities, but we are promoting social well-being, including with vulnerable groups.”

Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2028, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon chemicals facility in the world - producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture.

About the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS)

The Autonomous University of Sinaloa (Mexico’s 8th largest public university) includes an academic, scientific, and cultural space where various expressions of universal thought coexist harmoniously. The cultivation of science, technology, and the humanities translate into progressively vigorous academic actions. Through the General Directorate of Research and Postgraduate Studies and the Technology Transfer Office attached to this directorate, the objective is to protect inventions generated at UAS and promote the transfer of knowledge that contributes to the economic development of the region. For more information, email: ott@uas.edu.mx or investigacion.dgip@uas.edu.mx.

About CIT and CODESIN

The Secretary of Economy of Sinaloa Government through the internal specialized agency known as the Center for Investment and Trade of Sinaloa (CIT), and the public-private institution Council for Economic Development of Sinaloa (CODESIN), were established to attract national and foreign investments, as well as to develop and support investors from the Sinaloa state. Our commitment is to make business happen in Sinaloa, to connect local businesspeople and the State’s regional vocations and calling for market opportunities and investors from around the world. For more information, visit our website: www.codesin.mx and https://economia.sinaloa.gob.mx/.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale net-zero carbon emissions methanol and hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email inquiries@transitionind.com.