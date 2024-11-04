UKG Empowers Hawaiian Airlines’ Frontline Workforce With Mobile-First HR Technology

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, is now helping Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s largest and longest-serving commercial airline, leverage the power of the mobile-first UKG Pro® suite to give its on-the-move workforce anytime access to HR information critical to their roles.

Hawaiian Airlines, a 15-year UKG customer, employs more than 7,000 people, including over 5,000 frontline employees, from pilots to guest service agents, who rarely step foot in a traditional office. The airline has adopted UKG technology over the years, for hiring, onboarding, workforce management, and payroll. The longevity of the relationship can be attributed to the commitment from UKG to understand Hawaiian Airlines’ unique industry challenges, such as FAA regulatory requirements.

“The UKG team has always taken time to understand our business needs and empower us with tools that allow us to seamlessly navigate complicated processes unique to our industry,” said Dylan Souza, senior manager of HR service delivery at Hawaiian Airlines.

With around-the-clock operations, Hawaiian Airlines recently added HR service delivery to its UKG Pro suite to empower its workforce with 24/7 access to information, so they always have critical information at their fingertips.

“The UKG Pro suite has been a gateway that keeps our workforce informed by providing access to essential operational and HR information at all times of day — including non-traditional working hours,” said Souza. “For example, our pilots now have access to an expansive knowledge base in UKG where they can get immediate answers to HR-related questions or have more complex requests automatically routed to the appropriate person or team.”

“Deskless and frontline workers represent the largest portion of today’s workforce, which is why organizations must invest in mobile-first, self-service tools and technology to keep their people informed and engaged — a key part of building a great place to work,” said Hugo Sarrazin, president, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “The UKG Pro suite simplifies the most complex workplace challenges to help employees like those at Hawaiian Airlines stay educated and focused on their jobs, so they can continue to deliver the high level of service and safety they are known for.”

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities, as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2024 and has topped Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai‘i’s hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. (NYSE: ALK). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian’s Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian’s LinkedIn page.

