TruStage Digital Signatures Now Integrated in Hawthorn River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIGNiX, an award-winning provider of digital signatures and remote online notarization solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with TruStage™ Compliance Solutions through a new integration with Hawthorn River, a developer of loan origination software for community banks. With this integration, Hawthorn River customers can now access TruStage Digital Signatures directly within their loan origination workflow, creating a secure, end-to-end platform that enhances data protection while potentially saving financial institutions thousands of hours annually.

"This integration marks a significant advancement in efficiency for banks," said Jay Jumper, chief executive officer of SIGNiX. "By combining our secure digital signature and notarization solutions with Hawthorn River's loan origination software and TruStage's compliance expertise, we're substantially improving how financial institutions process loans, offering a more streamlined and secure approach."

Financial institutions using Hawthorn River's loan origination platform can now access TruStage Digital Signatures, powered by SIGNiX technology, streamlining their loan processing while enhancing security and customer experience. This integration gives Hawthorn River customers immediate access to trusted, compliant digital signature capabilities backed by TruStage's financial sector expertise.

"Deploying an effortless and secure loan origination experience is crucial to a community bank or credit union's growth strategy," said Jon Rigsby, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hawthorn River. "Our integration with SIGNiX and TruStage equips community banks with a powerful tool to outpace larger competitors while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and customer service."

This integration represents the latest milestone in the partnership between SIGNiX and TruStage, expanding the footprint of TruStage Digital Signatures across the financial services sector. Following successful implementations with partners like Jifiti, the platform continues to set new standards for secure and efficient digital transactions in banking.

"For bank executives, this integration offers a clear competitive advantage," said Ronny Chapman, recently appointed to SIGNiX's Board of Directors and a leader in the fintech community. "It's not just about efficiency—it's about transforming your institution's ability to serve customers and drive growth while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and data protection."

Greg Bierl, Director of Revenue for TruStage Compliance Solutions says of the integration, "When we partnered with SIGNiX, we knew that providing the best digital signature experience to our clients would be through integrations with our strategic partnerships. The integration of TruStage Digital Signatures within Hawthorn River's workflow demonstrates our joint commitment to delivering industry leading compliance technology to the financial services market at competitive prices."

Key benefits for financial institutions include:

Streamlined loan origination process, reducing paperwork and human error

Enhanced security and compliance, mitigating regulatory risks

Improved customer experience

Scalability to handle increased loan volumes without proportional staff increases

For more information about TruStage Digital Signatures and this integrated solution, visit the TruStage website. For information about SIGNiX and its digital signature and remote notarization solutions, visit SIGNiX.com.

About TruStage

TruStage™ is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

About Hawthorn River

Hawthorn River is community banking software designed by community bankers. Our mission is to position community banks to remain competitive and independent in a rapidly consolidating industry. From streamlining the end-to-end lending process to automating specific steps along the way, Hawthorn River helps community banks increase productivity, reduce regulatory risk and elevate the borrower experience. For information, visit https://www.hawthornriver.com.

ABOUT SIGNiX

SIGNiX is a leading provider of digital signature and remote online notarization technology, offering scalable solutions for organizations in highly-regulated industries. With a focus on advanced security, compliance, and assurance, SIGNiX enables businesses to streamline their document management processes while maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and legal validity. SIGNiX was recently recognized as the winner of Cyber Security Technology Providers in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Award (The Wealthies). This award underscores SIGNiX’s commitment to helping organizations and enterprises sign, authenticate, manage, and notarize documents securely and at scale.