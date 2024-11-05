NTT DATA and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data Analytics and GenAI Adoption for APAC Enterprises

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based data analytics and generative AI solutions for customers across key markets in Asia Pacific.

By combining NTT DATA’s technology and industry expertise and client base of large enterprises with Google Cloud’s best-in-class data analytics, AI and cloud capabilities, the partnership will empower enterprises to spearhead innovation, enhance operational efficiency and agility and propel their business. With co-innovation at the core of this partnership, NTT DATA and Google Cloud aim to develop cloud-based data and AI solutions tailored to industry-specific needs. By using NTT DATA’s existing industry blueprints, best practices and cloud solutions on Google Cloud, the partnership will deliver customized solutions and implementation expertise to businesses in healthcare, life sciences, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail and public sector.

The extended partnership also introduces a dedicated NTT DATA Google Cloud Business Unit, to develop joint solutions focused on data analytics and GenAI and augmented support for applications and modern infrastructure, cybersecurity and SAP on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). For effective implementation of the solutions, this partnership will boost NTT DATA’s in-house expertise in Google Cloud technologies with advanced training and certification programs. NTT DATA will hire and upskill sales, pre-sales and delivery professionals on Google Cloud, equipping them to effectively sell, build, secure, migrate and deliver joint solutions to benefit customers. NTT DATA currently has 2,600 Google-certified engineers in 50 countries and plans to certify at least 1,000 more in the APAC region.

According to Gartner, Inc., worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services in 2024 is forecast to total $679 billion and is projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2027. GenAI deployments across organizations will further fuel the growing demand for modern cloud infrastructure, highlighting the importance of this strategic partnership launched in APAC, with plans for global expansion.

John Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, APAC, added, “This expanded partnership brings together NTT DATA’s expertise in digital transformation and deep-rooted understanding of APAC’s diverse markets with Google Cloud’s unparalleled AI and cloud innovations. This isn’t just about adopting new technologies; it’s about reimagining what’s possible for businesses in the AI age. Our partner ecosystem is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this collaboration with Google Cloud is expected to grow our cloud business in APAC by 10x+ in 3 years.”

Karan Bajwa, Vice President, Google Cloud, APAC, commented, "Customer confidence is paramount to deliver on their digital transformation aspirations, and NTT DATA’s comprehensive portfolio, coupled with a deep understanding of evolving customer needs across Asia Pacific, perfectly complements Google Cloud's AI leadership and innovative solutions. Together, we're not just providing technology, we're building trust and delivering exceptional outcomes for customers as they accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Charlie Li, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA, Inc. said, “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a significant step forward in delivering innovative solutions that address the industry-specific challenges our customers are facing. By combining NTT DATA’s unique full-stack transformation portfolio with Google Cloud’s next-generation technologies, we are poised to accelerate our client’s digital modernization priorities, particularly in areas like cloud, GenAI and cybersecurity.”

As generative AI relies heavily on high-quality data for training and insights, robust data analytics capabilities are essential for successful deployments. With NTT DATA’s technologies and Google’s data analytics, NTT DATA enabled a major retailer to grow 22% in digital inquiries and increase occupancy by 85% through efficient use of extracted API data.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion, trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.