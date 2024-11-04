Armina Stone Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Miami HEAT

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armina Stone, one of the largest natural stone importers and fabricators in the country, has become the Miami HEAT’s newest partner. Armina Stone signed a multi-year sponsorship with the Miami HEAT through June 2027.

“We are honored to become an official partner of the Miami HEAT,” said Emre Basman, Founder of Armina Stone. “They are champions in every essence of the word and like Armina, their name is synonymous with quality within South Florida. Our partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to community and having a meaningful impact. We recognize the passion of South Florida fans and are excited to celebrate with them every step of the way.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Armina Stone recently opened a 35,000-square-foot gallery and fabrication facility in Hialeah. Armina Stone Miami offers a comprehensive “one-stop-stone solution” for design, fabrication and installation services. Later this year, the Armina brand will open a luxury showroom, Armina Luxe, in the heart of the Miami Design District. Armina Stone has an established reputation for excellence with notable projects and has been chosen by major retailers, developers, architects, home-build companies, interior designers, and homeowners seeking high-end natural stone and quartz products.

The partnership with the three-time NBA Champion includes premium hospitality, in-market activations, signage within Kaseya Center and more.

“We’re excited to welcome Armina Stone as a proud partner of the Miami HEAT,” said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for The HEAT Group. “Their attention to detail and commitment to quality is a perfect match for what we strive to deliver to our fans, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences together.”

For more information, please visit www.armina.com.

ABOUT ARMINA:

Armina is the premier source for granite, marble, and quartz countertops, specializing in the design, fabrication, and installation of stone, cabinetry and large slab flooring of both residential and commercial projects. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Armina Stone is a proud partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and operates three locations serving Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2024, the company expanded into the South Florida market with the opening of the Armina Stone Miami gallery and fabrication facility in Hialeah, along with the Armina Luxe showroom in the Miami Design District. Armina Stone has earned recognition as the “Best Kitchen & Bath Supplier” by Pittsburgh Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards in 2020 and 2023, and it has received accolades such as The Cosentino Group’s 2019 “Top Fabricator in North America” Award and the 2019 Smart 50 Award for Innovation, Impact, and Sustainability. Armina is committed to delivering the highest quality in luxury products and services.

ABOUT THE HEAT GROUP

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the ninth consecutive year—and the 12th time during the past 13 years—according to 2023 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and Kaseyacenter.com.